MANDATA — In one of their final tuneups before postseason play, Line Mountain field hockey did not disappointment in a 2-0 win over Mifflinburg on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles (9-8) played lock down defense, especially when the Wildcats (9-7) drove near the box and attempted shots.
The Wildcats got a few licks in, but with Line Mountain cutting off passing lanes and having multiple defenders attack whoever was running with the ball, it was tough for Mifflinburg to do anything offensively.
With 9:27 left in the first half, Line Mountain attempted a shot close to the goal, but after a deflection, Ashley Schreffler found the net, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Then, in the second half Line Mountain continued its good ball control when Sydney Renninger found Brooke Herb for the second goal of the contest, making it 2-0 Eagles with 18:50 remaining in the game.
“You know Mifflinburg is going to come out and they’re going to play tough. We had a rough couple of games playing State College and playing Newport last night. So, our girls were definitely a little tired. We tried to focus on the little things, so we wouldn’t get as tired.We struggled with those, but it’s been a long week. It’s been a long season. They came out and they finished strong. You could tell they wanted to win, so that’s always a good thing,” Line Mountain head coach Maggie Fessler said.
Mifflinburg put pressure on the Eagles throughout the game, but when they would take the ball away it was difficult to move within the box.
Mifflinburg head coach Shelly Orren said she was glad her team battled when trailing, but thought there were some missed chances.
“We just couldn’t capitalize. We had some opportunities. I would like to look at film a little bit. I felt like the one, we may have had a break down in defense. I’m not sure they were marked. Unfortunately, Line Mountain is a good team, fast team and very well-coached team, so if you give them an opportunity they’re going to capitalize on it. It was a well-fought game. We knew it was going to be tough coming in. I was proud that we hung in there until the end. We didn’t give up and heading into district, these are the type of games that get you ready,” Orren said about the loss to Line Mountain.
On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., the Eagles will host Shikellamy to end the regular season. Mifflinburg will visit Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Line Mountain 2, Mifflinburg 0
at Line Mountain
First half
LM-Ashley Schreffler, unassisted, 9:27.
Second half
LM-Brooke Herb (Sydney Renninger), 18:50.
Shots: Line Mountain, 8-5. Corners: Line Mountain, 3-2. Saves: Line Mountain, 5; Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.