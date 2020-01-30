LEWISBURG — Student discussions at Lewisburg Area High School recently began to be heard via podcasts.
A podcast, students explained, is like a radio broadcast but is done digitally and is available online.
Tyler Russell, LAHS English teacher, serves as the advisor to the podcasters and posts the new shows online via apps like Spotify, Apple Music and Google Podcast.
The students do a program about once every two weeks and they have decided to cover popular discussion topics. They noted the podcasts have not taken the place of the school newspaper, but said the school paper was currently dormant.
Some of the students were in the club last school year. They found that coming up with topics came naturally from their discussions.
“Last year by the end of the year we started trying podcasts,” said Avi Solomon, a senior class member. “We realized we would come in and talk about a bunch of things and not actually write anything.”
Grace Kenny, LAHS sophomore, said their discussions were often about the news of the day.
“Anything that is popular in the news or just trends,” Kinney said. “We’ll debate old movies, cinema.”
Solomon stressed that the podcasts were not serious and avoid political news. One podcast was trivia related.
“The first one was underrated movies and TV shows,” Solomon added. “We just did one about unpopular opinions which there were so many different topics in that.”
Hannah Aboueid, senior class member, said sometimes ideas are just pitched when the club comes in and they figure it out from there.
One of the most enterprising interviews was with James Garrett, a popular LAHS English teacher.
“He’s a cool dude,” Solomon said. “He’s an interesting teacher and it was neat to hear about him.”
Garrett, students said, was fascinating not only for his appearance but also because he plays a guitar and was quick with answers.
“He answered questions that were completely out of the ordinary really quickly,” Solomon said.
Kinney noted they asked Garrett things like his happiest memory and the tattoo he regretted most. Solomon recalled that they asked what he would like done with his “mortal remains.” They laughed when he replied he wanted them spread on his mother’s carpet.
Kinney said she always enjoyed writing and telling stories. But doing the podcasts made it easier to zero in the stories she most wanted to tell, such as stories of other people and things from real life.
Solomon added that the college she will attend has a radio station or other broadcast venue where she could talk about the topics of her choice.
Feedback has been positive, but the students would like more listeners and may have to take on a promotion campaign. They would also like to see the podcast club to continue after they graduate.
