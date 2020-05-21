LEWISBURG — Union-Snyder Agency on Aging APPRISE recently noted that Medicare will cover the costs of COVID-19 testing.
Individuals can get tested at home, a doctor’s office, local pharmacy, hospital, a nursing home or drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order and there are no out of pocket costs.
USAAA APPRSE added that testing is important for older people and nursing home residents, who are often among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. When a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, it will also be covered by Medicare.
Call the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging APPRISE office at 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.