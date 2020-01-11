Saturday, Jan. 11
• Winter Puzzle Exchange, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 332 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-1883.
• Clinton Central Model Railroad Club open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
• Art Lab: Wintercolor Snowflakes, 11 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh ST., Bloomsburg.
• Mostly Mutts meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PetValu, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg. www.mostlymuttsonline.com.
• Design-a-Toy Workshop, 1 to 5 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
• Lasagna dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia. 570-412-5127 or stjohnsucc@ymail.com. ($)
• Countryside Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. 570-524-2104. ($)
Sunday, Jan. 12
• Country Dance, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Freeburg Community Center, hosted by American Folk Musicians Association No. 11 Country and Western Music.
Monday, Jan. 13
• Friends of Packwood House Museum Wendy’s Community Night fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m. Wendy’s, Lewisburg. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to the museum. ($)
• Buffalo Valley Singers rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. BuffaloValleySingers.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
• First Lego League, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. (R) ($)
Wednesday, Jan 15
• Free bone density screening, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, 45 Ball park Road, Laurelton.
• Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomburg.
• PennDOT job fair, 1 to 8 p.m., 715 Jordan Ave., Montoursville.
• Seven Mountains Audubon meeting, 7:30 p.m. Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg. Carl Bower, assistant professor of horticulture at Penn College, will be the featured speaker.
Thursday, Jan. 16
• Free blood pressure and blood glucose screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Green Ridge Market, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.
• Science Fair, 5 to 8 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” 6:30 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. www.CACLive.com. ($)
Friday, Jan. 17
• Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., State College Friends School, 1900 University Drive, State College. cpcda.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.