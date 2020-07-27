WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. announced it received funds for the upgrade of its Creative Arts Center from the Ralph & Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania in the amount of $14,290.
Turning the former Watsontown United Methodist Church into the Puppet Home during the past five years has taken on many different projects. With the monies from this fund the sanctuary will be transformed into a state-of-the-art Creative Arts Center complete with a new sound system, lighting and video projection, officials noted. With a Capital Campaign Fund and other donations, the renovations will be completed.
These three upgrades will allow Kingdom Kidz to engage audiences in a more professional way.
The grant monies will improve the quality of programs by using professional video, lighting and sound equipment and enhance their professional puppet presentations to appeal to all learning styles as the audiences participate and are engaged in a variety of programs. Through these improvements Kingdom Kidz will also reach out to local area colleges and high schools for students to train and become professional in the areas of the sound, lighting, and video used in the creative art of excellent puppetry, the organization noted.
A broadcasting room and mini “puppet city” have already become part of the educational wing where children and youth can create their own puppets and work at performing a program. Two other rooms will soon house a black-light setting where participants can learn black-light puppetry, as well as a sewing room complete with all the supplies needed for creating puppets.
For more information concerning Kingdom Kidz, call the office at 570-838-3133 or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
