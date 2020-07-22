MILTON — Daily temperature checks and masking will be required throughout the 2020-2021 school year in the Milton Area School District, under the terms of a Health and Safety Plan approved during the Tuesday, July 21, school board meeting.
Prior to voting on the state-mandated plan, the board members heard a presentation which lasted more than two hours on various aspects of the plan. The meeting was held online via Zoom and YouTube, with it being noted at one point that approximately 280 people were viewing the meeting.
The presentation was led by Catherine Girton, the district’s director of Student Services. She said a 29-member pandemic team consisting of district administrators, employees, parents and outside health and child care providers were involved in crafting the plan.
Per the terms of the plan, Girton said staff and students should not report to school if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Prior to entering any school building, Girton said students and staff alike will have their temperatures checked daily. If anyone registers a temperatures of 100.4 or higher, they will immediately be quarantined in the nurse’s office for further evaluation.
It was noted during the presentation that non-essential volunteers and visitors will not be permitted in school buildings.
In keeping with the recent mandate issued by Gov. Tom Wolf, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said masks or other face coverings must be worn at virtually all times while on buses or in school buildings.
Keegan said the face coverings can be removed when someone is eating or drinking and they are at least 6 feet away from others.
She said the masks or face coverings can also be removed when students are in a work space that is at least 6 feet from another person. The coverings do not have to be worn if they create unsafe conditions for students working in a technical-education area.
The plan also spells out other restrictions. According to Girton, secondary students will not be permitted to use lockers. Instead, they are to carry all of their items in backpacks. If they bring a jacket to school, that must be placed on the back of their chair.
Derrek Fink, the district’s business administrator, explained new procedures which will be followed when busing students to and from school.
According to Fink, students will have reserved seats on buses, which will be loaded from back to front in order to prevent students from crossing in front of others. Buses will unload from front to back.
Seats will be assigned to students, with siblings seated together. Students will also be expected to use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the buses, which will also be sanitized after each run.
Families with students in the district will be receiving a survey asking if their children will be riding the bus or if a family member will transport them to school daily. Fink said this information will be used to balance the number of students on each bus.
In addition, families will be asked to select the method of education they will utilize for their students. An in-person option will be available, along with using Milton’s cyber school or a mix between cyber school and in-person education.
Fink cautioned that if parents opt to use an outside cyber school to educate their children, it could be costly to the district.
According to Fink, it costs about $3,000 per year to educate a student via Milton’s cyber school. It costs around $13,000 per year to educate a student via an outside cyber school, with those costs billed to the district in which the student resides.
If a large number of families send their children to outside cyber schools, Fink said a “significant financial strain” will be placed on the Milton district which “will be passed down to the taxpayers.”
Sharon Adami, the district’s director of Food Services, told the board that the Health and Safety Plan includes 30 pages dedicated to procedures to be followed by her department.
Elementary students will be served breakfast in the classroom. Breakfasts will be served in a grab-and-go format in the secondary schools.
She said students will eat lunch either in their classrooms or in areas where social distancing is possible.
“All meals will be served by my staff,” Adami noted. “There will be no self service for students.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, board members Ken Snyder, Brett Hosterman and Dr. Leocadia Paliulis each expressed concern about athletic events being held.
Snyder said the football team is scheduled to play teams from Luzerne and Schuylkill counties, which have each had a high incidences of COVID-19.
Hosterman said he doesn’t believe the band and cheerleaders should travel to any away games.
Athletic Director Rod Harris said he agreed with some of the concerns expressed by board members during the meeting.
“Athletic directors are trying to stay local,” he said. “We are hoping, if we do have a season, we will play a local (team)… trying to minimize travel.”
He said athletic directors need to receive a lot more information from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the governor’s office prior to game play beginning.
“As athletic directors, it’s just our gut instinct to think if we play, it will be local with no travel out of the area,” Harris said.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following coaching and extracurricular positions: Greg Scoggins, golf, $4,300; Maggie Gola, field hockey, $5,364; Maddie East, junior high softball, $2,959; Patrick McCarthy, assistant girls soccer, $2,150; Alyssa Williams, band director, $5,778; Steve Klees, assistant band director, $1,036; Gretchen Carpenter, band percussion, $561; and Cherity Rinehart, color guard, $561.
• Dr. Dale Chomas to serve as school dentist for 2020-2021, $1,000 per year.
• The following staff transfers: W. Max Campbell, from life skills at White Deer Elementary to middle and high school dean of students; and Shalee Ward, from high school learning support to White Deer learning support.
• Hiring: Jessica Fuschetti, sixth-grade math, $50,542; Kimberly Zelonis, online learning facilitator, $74,700; Alyssa Lockard, home and school visitor, $52,000; Carissa Wagner, third grade, $49,316; Mallory Puchalski, special education, $49,316; Megan Dennen, special education, $50,542; and Jeremy Reichenbach, food services courier, $15.40 per hour.
Dayton Melhorn, who recently completed second grade at Baugher Elementary School, was named July Citizen of the Month.
Courtney Hamm, the district’s data and assessment manager, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
