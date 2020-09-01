HARRISBURG — State date released Tuesday showed new confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 37 in local counties. Two new deaths were reported in Union County and one each in Northumberland and Lycoming counties.
Additionally, the state reported the number of cases at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation have risen to 109 among residents, 57 among staff, and 28 deaths related to COVID-19. Those numbers are up from last week's report — 14 new cases among residents and two among staff, as well as seven more deaths.
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 11 in Northumberland County, 10 in Columbia County, nine in Union County, four in Lycoming County, two in Snyder County and one in Montour County, based on data from the Department of Health.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 640 cases (35 deaths)
• Columbia County, 643 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 367 cases (6 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 495 cases (23 deaths)
• Snyder County, 143 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 116 cases (5 deaths)
Statewide, cases rose by 770 and 18 new deaths were reported. Since March the state has reported 134,795 cases of COVID-19 and 7,691 deaths.
