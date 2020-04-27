LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will be offering virtual experiences to keep children socializing and engaged during this time of stay-at-home.
In addition to free activity ideas and resources, starting Thursday, April 30, the LCM will be introducing weekly virtual experiences through Zoom as part of a Museum-at-Home series.
Offerings include: Virtual Preschool Art, which features instructor facilitated art activities with common materials that you find around the house; Virtual Yoga, which will encourage children to focus on using their breath to connect with their bodies through basic yoga poses; Virtual Sign Language for Kids, which will introduce children to the basics of American Sign Language and Deaf culture through activities, games, and songs; Virtual Spanish for Kids, which introduces children to basic Spanish vocabulary and phrases; and Virtual Music’s the Balm with Music Together.
The museum is also introducing Virtual Parties, which enable children and their friends to gather for an online hangout. At 10 a.m. Wednesdays, LCM staff host PopUp PlayDates through Facebook Live. PopUp PlayDates are designed to engage children and families with hands-on activities that they can easily do at home.
At this time, the LCM remains closed following state and federal directives regarding COVID-19 and will continue to reassess and update the community as information becomes available.
