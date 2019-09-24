WILLIAMSPORT — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held its fourth annual Hunger Action Month Breakfast at each Healthy Food Hub location, in Harrisburg and Williamsport, welcoming friends, volunteers, partners and supporters of the food bank.
The event took place during Hunger Action Month, a month designated by Feeding America to raise awareness on hunger issues. Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one of 200 food bank members of Feeding America, which serves every county in the United Sates and provides more than three billion meals each year to neighbors in need.
“We believe that better access to better food is hand-in-hand with being better together,” stated Joe Arthur, executive director of Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “We were excited to celebrate the work we have done and discuss the work we are going to do in order to reach our Bold Goal by 2025.”
The Food Bank’s Bold Goal is by 2025 its collaborative network will provide access to enough nutritious food for everyone struggling with hunger in each of the 27 Central Pennsylvania counties it serves, and they will convene and nurture partnerships to make progress toward ending hunger.
During the event, the food bank announced the 2019 Hunger Hero Awards. These individuals and companies were selected and recognized with a plaque for their generous commitment to the work of the food bank and were deemed heroes in the fight against hunger.
Advocacy: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa. 5)
Corporate Partner: Enterprise and Genetti Hotel and Suites
Food Donor: Clemens Food Group and Vough Acres
Individual Philanthropist: Marsha E. Goldstein & Carl and Sue Schlicker
Innovation: Capitol BlueCross Family Fresh Cupboard and Geisinger Fresh Food Farmacy
Individual Volunteer: John Ewell and Joe Loehr
Volunteer Group: Members 1st Federal Credit Union and the MisChiefs, an all women volunteer group
PSECU was the presenting sponsor at the event. During Hunger Action Month, PSECU will be matching donations made through the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s virtual food drive up to a total of $15,000. This online initiative allows businesses and groups to raise funds to support the Food Bank’s work. On the platform, supporters can challenge friends and family with a virtual food drive on an interactive website that simulates how monetary donations efficiently purchase food for hungry families, veterans, and seniors. Learn more or make a donation at centralpafoodbank.org/psecu.
In Central Pennsylvania, one in 10 residents, including working families and children, senior citizens, veterans and current military personnel, struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. That number includes one in six children who do not have reliable access to three nutritious meals each day.
“Despite a strong economy and low unemployment rates, many Pennsylvanians are just not able to make ends meet to afford nutritious food each day,” said Arthur “That’s where we come in…with your help, we can make sure that all of our struggling neighbors have enough food to stay healthy.”
Whether it’s by advocating, educating, making a donation, or volunteering, the public can help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank make a difference and join in their mission of fighting hunger, improving lives and strengthening communities.
To learn more about Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and other ways to get involved during this year’s Hunger Action Month and throughout the year, please visit www.centralpafoodbank.org or email info@centralpafoodbank.org.
