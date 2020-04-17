MILLMONT — "KEEP YOUR DISTANCE" read one of a series of signs offered by a local company which hoped to encourage safe practices as the "new normal" takes shape.
Cindy Potoeski, of Millmont's Decal Dynasty, said small or large companies aware of the need for better hygiene habits could find the signage worthwhile.
Authoritative messages to employ social distancing were in the line.
But so were more whimsical reminders such as "Let's Shop Smart - Please Stay 6 Feet Apart - Thanks for Doing Your Part."
Red dots, now seen in retail stores to regulate space on the floor or at an entrance, were available. Some of the signs also included illustrations of safe social distancing.
"Hopefully they will work," Potoeski said. "We are waiting on people to be able to get back to reality. We decided that we should be doing something."
The signage is available in metal, Potoeski said, with a reflective quality and suitable for a post at a company entrance. But they can also be printed on vinyl for use on a wall.
The most frequent use, she added, could be in a bathroom or a hand-washing station at a manufacturing plant.
"Any grocery store wouldn't mind having them there," Potoeski added. "Keeping your hands clean, just a reminder to not to forget to wash your hands."
Potoeski said anywhere there is a sink, including schools, the new sign line could be useful.
