TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville Community Hall Corporation (TCHC) has received a $8,395 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, to be used for 2020 renovation projects at the Turbotville Community Hall, located at 41 Church St., Turbotville.
The work includes a $6,000 project to install a foundation drain and underground pipe for one downspout. That work will be completed by Watson Excavation, of Turbotville.
Jay Buck Constructors, of Milton, will carry out a $3,200 project to re-point and flash all chimneys. New chimney caps will also be installed.
The community hall's board of directors expressed thanks to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, as well as Turbotville-area residents, for contributions to the projects.
Additional funds needed to complete these projects will be provided by TCHC.
To inquire about using the Turbotville Community Hall or the pavilion, contact Loretta Mabus at 570-742-7702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.