LEWISBURG — Shortly after Academic West opened in 2013, the classroom and office building on the Bucknell University campus received LEED Silver Certification for Building Design and Construction from the U.S. Green Building Council.
In May, Bucknell earned LEED Platinum Certification for Operations and Maintenance for Academic West. The facility is the first academic building in Pennsylvania to receive this highest-possible rating, which was verified by Green Business Certification Inc. LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.
Steve Durfee, campus energy manager, said the recognition not only establishes Bucknell as a leader in planning for sustainability, but also in continuing to seek out innovative solutions to make Bucknell’s campus even greener.
The recertification effort will serve as a pilot for proving and improving the efficiency of other facilities on campus, including 10 that are LEED certified as well an 11th, Academic East, seeking LEED Gold certification. Another, the Management/Art and Art History Building, is under construction and also designed to meet LEED Gold standards.
The data that enabled the certification comes from a metering system designed into Academic West. Every five minutes, sensors upload to the internet information about the building’s energy use and the indoor environment — like temperature, water flow and HVAC settings — giving Bucknell Facilities staff a real-time look at Academic West’s energy performance and allowing the university to make decisions that further improve efficiency.
Planning ahead by installing those systems when the building was constructed played a significant role in helping Bucknell secure this new designation, Durfee said, as they capture data to quantify the environmental benefits achieved via the building’s many other green features.
The other features include: Rain gardens that allow water runoff from the building to seep into the ground slowly, reducing flood risks; room occupancy sensors that turn off lights and adjust HVAC settings when no one is present; large windows and glass interior walls that allow natural light to permeate the building; and a research green roof that helps the building stay cool and serves as a laboratory for student and faculty research.
The certification also reflects Bucknell’s continuing efforts to make Academic West — and campus as a whole — more sustainable through greener operating processes and procedures.
Those processes and procedures include: A recently launched green cleaning initiative that replaces harsher chemicals and power-intensive cleaning equipment with more environmentally friendly alternatives; a waste audit examining ways to improve recycling and composting on campus; surveys of occupants to ensure the building’s indoor environment meets their needs for work and study; and education programs to help students, faculty and staff make their work more sustainable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.