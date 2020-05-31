SUNBURY — Months before the coronavirus pandemic hit — forcing schools across the nation to adopt an online learning model — Sunbury Christian Academy started pioneering its own virtual learning program.
Superintendent JoAnn Kieffer learned early in the 2019-2020 school year that the school where she formerly served as administrator — Northern Dauphin Christian School in Millersburg— was in need of teachers for two algebra classes.
“I came and took a look at my schedule, and saw I had two teachers who would be available to teach those two classes,” Kieffer said. “In working with the head of school in Millersburg, we moved forward with a distance-learning plan.”
Two Sunbury Christian Academy teachers — Barbara Eyster and Joe Buczeskie — started teaching classes virtually for the Millersburg school, while continuing to educate their own students.
According to Kieffer, approximately 67 students are enrolled in the Sunbury Christian Academy, while around 98 attend Northern Dauphin Christian School.
Sunbury Christian Academy has 19 individuals on staff.
Students who live within the Milton, Warrior Run, Lewisburg, Shikellamy, Shamokin, Selinsgrove, Danville, Line Mountain and Midd-West school districts attend Sunbury Christian Academy.
Eyster and Buczeskie quickly adapted to educating Millersburg students virtually, while continuing to teach classes at the Sunbury Christian Academy.
“(Eyster) had three students in her (Sunbury Christian Academy) classroom and three at the other school,” Kieffer explained.
With three students in her classroom, Eyster logged into Zoom while instructing in order to also teach the Northern Dauphin Christian School students at the same time.
“She would start her class praying with her six students,” Kieffer said. “She would call on students sitting in her classroom, and on students in Millersburg.
“It was as if all six students... were in her class at one time.”
Buczeskie instructed the students in Millersburg via Zoom during an open period in his schedule.
Kieffer noted that the two teachers were not required to add instruction of the Millersburg students to their workloads.
“I know that Mrs. Eyster, she loves algebra,” Kieffer said. “She said ‘I would love to do it.’... The same with Mr. B... He said ‘I have a prep period and would be willing to do it.’
“They absolutely just jumped at the opportunity and willingness to help other students who desire a Christian education.”
Students and parents from both schools embraced the virtual learning experience.
The initial classes were videotaped through Zoom so parents could later observe what was taking place in the classroom.
“The parents and the students couldn’t have been happier,” Kieffer said. “It’s certified teachers who were jumping in and providing excellent programming... (Students) developed these relationships with teachers as if they were actually sitting in the classroom.”
When the schools switched to a total online learning model when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Kieffer said students and the staff from both Christian schools were well positioned to adapt.
“Even for those (teachers) who didn’t have any experience with this online learning-type format, they were encouraged by their co-workers who had already been using it,” Kieffer said. “There was almost this excitement, this willingness, this flexibility to learn something new.”
As of now — and depending on how the coronavirus pandemic plays out — she said Sunbury Christian School is planning on offering online learning opportunities when school resumes in the fall. The school is expecting to return to in-person classes in the fall.
“The thing that I am really looking to do is find other schools that are small and with limited resources,” Kieffer said.
She said the types of online classes which can be provided by Sunbury Christian Academy instructors are different from other online educational programs as they are led by actual instructors, in real time.
“I was in contact with the administrator of another local school in this area,” Kieffer said. “He was very open to this idea. His school is so small that all of the secondary math classes that are offered at his school are pre-packaged online... He was excited about the possibility of having a real, live teacher.”
Sunbury Christian Academy could offer online classes to homeschool students.
“The most difficult (areas of instruction) for homeschool parents are the higher level math and science classes,” Kieffer said. “If we’re doing Zoom conferencing, anyone from anywhere could sign into a class.”
She said tuition figures would be determined, based on a variety of factors. Christian schools which partner together to offer classes between the schools would have agreements in place.
Kieffer is not aware of any other Christian schools working together to offer virtual classes, with teachers having live students in one classroom while also transmitting to students in another.
“This is kind of a cutting-edge mindset,” she said. “We’re not looking at it as something we were forced into. We’re looking at it that this is innovative and something we’re embracing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.