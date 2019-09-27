Local golfers make final push to reach next week’s District 4 ChampionshipsWHITE DEER—The last chance to qualify for the District 4 Golf Championships next week took place Wednesday afternoon at White Deer Golf Club’s Vintage Course, as a handful of golfers attempted to reach the tournament.
Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger entered the day with one of the lowest season averages (94) of the local golfers. He was paired in the second group with Warrior Run’s Elliott Kelchner, who entered with an average of 94 as well. Hayden Woland also competed for Warrior Run.
Kelchner finished with the lowest total of any of the area golfers. He posted an 80 for a runner-up finish in the tournament to advance to the first round of the District 4 Individual Tournament at 10 a.m., Thursday, at Eagles Mere Country Club. Wirnsberger finished with a 95 to miss the cut by seven strokes.
The District 4 Team Tournament will also be held Thursday beinning at 10 a.m. at Eagles Mere, with the second round of the individual tournament is slated for Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at Eagles Mere.
District 4 Qualifier
Wednesday at White Deer Golf Club
1. Kannon VanDuzer (Sayre), 79; 2. Elliott Kelchner (Warrior Run), 80; 3. Cole Brewer (South Williamsport), 85; 4. Corbin Homan (Sugar Valley) 86; 5. Andrew McCann (Williamsport), 87; 6. Chad Blasius (Shikellamy), 88; 7. Payton Seek (Sayre), 89; 8. Brady Smith (Athens), 90; 9. Isaac Shawer (Sugar Valley), 91; 10. Tristian Bailey (Williamsport), 93; 11. Cole Wirnsberger (Milton), 95; 12. Ryan Elliott (Towanda), 95; 13. Caleb Williams (Lourdes Regional), 97; 14. Trey Nicholas (Williamsport), 97; 15. Ben Heemstra (Shikellamy), 97; 16. Nick Whitesel (Midd-West), 99; 17. Cassie Gee (Loyalsock), 99; 18. CJ Doebler (Shikellamy), 100; 19. Sam Wetmiller (Selinsgrove), 104; 20. Josh Ritter (Loyalsock), 104; 21. Kyler Setzer (Athens), 104; 22. Colten Hoover (Selinsgrove), 105; 23. Garrett Chapman (Towanda), 105; 24. Mikey Felty (Selinsgrove), 114; 25, Allyia Kennedy (Loyalsock), 115; 26. Will Pitcher (Towanda), 117; 27. Austin Diehl (Montgomery), 119.
Boys soccerMilton 1, Muncy 0
MILTON — Tyler Hendershot scored off an assist by Carter Lilley in the 61st minute to give the Black Panthers the non-league victory.
Colton Loreman made five saves to get the clean sheet for Milton (7-3), which next plays South Williamsport at home at 11 a.m. Saturday.
at Milton
Second half
Milt-Tyler Hendershot, assist Carter Lilley, 61:00.
Shots: Milton, 10-5; Corners: Milton, 7-3; Saves:
Milton, Colton Loreman, 5; Muncy, Todd Modipaw, 9.
Selinsgrove 3
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Ryder Maurer made eight saves for the Wildcats, but they weren’t enough as the Seals took the HAC-I victory.
Matt Gilfert and Kyle Ruhl scored in the first half for Selinsgrove before Owen Magee added a goal in the second half to put the game away.
Mifflinburg (2-8-1, 1-5-1 HAC-I) next hosts Williamsport at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
First half
S-Matt Gilfert, assist Nick Ritter, 31:04. S-Kyle Ruhl, unassisted, 13:24.
Second half
S-Owen Magee, unassisted, 14:07.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 12-5; Corners: Selinsgrove, 8-1; Saves:
Selinsgrove, Cole Catherman, 5; Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 8.
Girls soccerNorthumberland Chr. 6
Meadowbrook Chr. 1
MILTON — Jackie Stokes got Meadowbrook on the board first, but Northumberland answered with six unanswered goals to take the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Stokes scored off an assist by Amelia Yordy with 21:43 remaining in the first half, but the Warriors came back with a pair of goals from Emily Garvin to take the lead and never look back.
Emily Toland made seven saves for Meadowbrook (8-4, 3-2 ACAA), which next hosts Columbia County Christian at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northumberland Chr. 6, Meadowbrook Chr. 1
at Meadowbrook Christian
First half
MCS-Jackie Stokes, assist Amelia Yordy, 21:43. NC-Emily Garvin, assist Eden Daku-Treas, 12:32. NC-Garvin, unassisted, 8:13.
Second half
NC-Karina Yoder, assist Daku-Treas, 19:02. NC-Daku-Treas, assist Anna Ulmer, 15:55. NC-Ulmer, assist Caitlyn Gray, 4:32. NC-Ulmer, unassisted, :37.
Shots: Northumberland, 12-8; Corners: Northumberland, 8-3; Saves:
Northumberland, Rebekah Hayner, 4; Meadowbrook, Emily Toland, 7.
Field hockeyLine Mountain 3
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons fell back to earth following Tuesday’s big win over the Selinsgrove Seals as they lost to the Line Mountain Eagles in the nonleague matchup at the Pawling Complex.
Laney Yeager scored all three goals to lead Line Mountain, a District 4 Class A semifinalist from a year ago.
Lewisburg (6-2), which lost despite leading in both shots (11-6) and penalty corners (13-2), will look to get back on track as it hosts East Juniata at 11 a.m. Saturday in another non-league matchup.
Line Mountain 3, Lewisburg 0
at Lewisburg
First half
LM-Laney Yeager, assist Taylor Rothermel, 8:23.
Second half
LM-Yeager, assist Ashley Schreffler, 16:43. LM-Yeager, assist Ainsley Derck, 13:34.
Shots: Lewisburg, 11-6; Corners: Lewisburg, 13-2; Saves:
LM, Olivia Smeltz, 10; Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 3.
Midd-West 9
Milton 0
MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs tallied six goals in the first half to take the HAC cross-over victory over the Black Panthers.
Larissa Shearer made 32 saves to lead Milton, which is next at Mifflinburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Midd-West 9, Milton 0
at Middleburg
First half
MW-Lynsey Fultz, unassisted, 24:03. MW-Brenna Brown, unassisted, 18:04. MW-Aubrey Isaacs, assist Marlo Spriggle, 17:08. MW-Molly Sellers, unassisted, 6:38. MW-Marlo Spriggle, unassisted, 3:32. MW-Spriggle, assist Brown, :42.
Second half
MW-Spriggle, unassisted, 25:34. MW-Brown, unassisted, 12:00. MW-Sydney Keister, unassisted, 3:36.
Shots: MW, 36-0; Corners: MW, 20-2; Saves:
MW, 0; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 32.
JV score:
MW, 4-0.
Girls tennisMifflinburg 3
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG — Wins at Nos. 1 and 3 singles by Abby Underhill and Rockell Keister helped lift the Wildcats past the Green Dragons in a HAC cross-over contest.
The decisive win for Mifflinburg (3-12) came at No. 1 doubles where Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder took a hard-fought 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6-4) triumph.
Wins for Lewisburg (1-15) came from Bekah Vance at No. 2 singles, where she took a three-set win over Kiara Gilroy; and from the No. 2 doubles team of Ayra Tufail and Sofia Waughen.
Next up for Mifflinburg is a home match against Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Monday. Lewisburg will be at South Williamsport on the same day, also at 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg 3, Lewisburg 2
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Abby Underhill (M) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Bekah Vance (L) def. Kiara Gilroy, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. 3. Rockell Keister (M) def. Becca Brown, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Liv Manner-Audrey Harer, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6-4). 2. Ayra Tufail-Sofia Waughen (L) def. Tayah Lamey-Becca Reimer, 6-3, 6-3.
Milton at Danville
DANVILLE — The HAC-I matchup between the Black Panthers and the host Ironmen was halted by rain and not completed. The match will be continued at 4 p.m. before Milton hosts Danville in a regularly scheduled match.
