Saturday, Nov. 2
• Seven Mountains Audubon local birding field trip, meeting at 7:30 a.m. in the Weis parking lot, Lewisburg, to travel to Faylor Lake, Snyder County. sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
• Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, between Turbotville and McEwensville.
• Holiday craft fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Moose, 458 Mill St., Danville. Benefits the Danville High School biology and Spanish class trips.
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Coping with the Holidays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-522-2550. (R)
• Vote LCM exhibit grand opening, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
• Retired Racing Greyhound adoption event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PETCO, 320 S. Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy, and at PETCO, 80 Plaza Drive, Bloomsburg. 570-644-2358 or lrbgreys@ptd.net.
• Art Lab: Oil Painting 101, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Mostly Mutts meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PetValu, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Books-A-Million, Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove. www.mostlymuttsonline.com.
• Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton. ($)
• Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Union County World War II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg.
• Homemade soup and pot pie sale, 2 to 4 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church of Cowan, 2599 Church Road, seven miles west of Lewisburg, south of Route 192. ($)
• Pot pie supper, 3:30 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. 570-922-1860 or culc@dejazzd.com. ($)
• Trick-or-treat hours, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Milton.
• Trick-or-treat hours, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Watsontown. The WABA Halloween Parade forms at 5:30 p.m. and moves at 6 from the Eighth Street Park.
• Trick or treat hours, 6-8 p.m., Lewisburg.
• Trick or treat hours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., East Buffalo Township.
• Light the House Brews and Tunes, 7 to 11 p.m. The Cellars at Brookpark, Lewisburg. Benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. www.rmhdanville.org. ($)
Sunday, Nov. 3
• “Precision Conservation Techniques in Use in the Region,” 10:30 a.m., Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
• “Matty, An Afternoon With Christy Mathewson,” 1 p.m., Campus Theatre, Market Street, Lewisburg. Benefits the Union County 4th of July Parade Committee. ($)
• Organ recital, 2 p.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, featuring area musicians.
• Re-Creation performance, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville.
• Soup sale, 2 to 5 p.m., West Milton Memorial Park, River Road, West Milton. 570-412-9725. ($)
• The Barefoot Mile, registration starts at 3 p.m., walk begins at 4, Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. Benefits Joy International, helping victims of human trafficking. 570-716-4616. (D)
Monday, Nov. 4
• Sunbury YMCA 16th annual Coat Drive give-away, 4 to 8 p.m., Sunbury YMCA Degenstein Youth Center, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• Infectious Intelligence Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer,” 6 to 7:30 p.m., UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport. 570-326-8699. (R)
• Gospel Echoes Banquet, 6:30 p.m. Country Cupboard, 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg. Dinner and inspirational music. 570-966-0003 or 570-966-0835. (R) ($)
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Sunbury YMCA 16th annual Coat Drive give-away, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunbury YMCA Degenstein Youth Center, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• Cardiovascular and Stroke support group, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital’s Third Floor Rehabilitation Unit, Lewisburg. The topic will be Cooking for the Holidays. 570-522-2676.
• Talk with the Doc: Living Well with Diabetes, 5:30 p.m., Apple Conference Rooms, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200 or www.evanhospital.com. (R)
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• Sunbury YMCA 16th annual Coat Drive give-away, 8 to 10 a.m., Sunbury YMCA Degenstein Youth Center, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Bariatric Support Group, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital’s West Branch Medical Center Conference Room, Lewisburg. Featuring a Healthy Cooking Demo.
Thursday, Nov. 7
• Senior Strong, 1 p.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drives, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. Kimberly Criswell will present Understanding Pre-Diabetes.
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• “Native Americans of Central Pennsylvania,” 6:30 p.m. at the Union County West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, presented by Bruce Teeple, Union County Historical Society speaker and historian.
Friday, Nov. 8
• Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• National STEM Day, 4 to 7 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Filled pork chop dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton. 570-742-4481. ($)
