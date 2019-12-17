Pennsylvania College of Technology
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Board of Directors approved faculty emeritus status for Robert M. Vaughn, who taught welding at the institution for nearly four decades.
Vaughn retired in August after 39 years of service to Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College.
Vaughn’s nominating documentation noted the many roles he played in addition to serving with distinction on faculty, including “advisor and mentor to the students, as well as other faculty members, in and out of the classroom.”
He was also instrumental in the development of the welding associate and baccalaureate degrees, including numerous individual classes to support those majors. Vaughn also provided leadership during welding lab expansions including the most recent renovation that has nearly doubled the size of the welding facility.
Vaughn held various positions with the American Welding Society, including acting division director, section chairman and national chairman of higher education. Additionally, Vaughn provided technical support for the AWS-accredited welding shop at the college.
Vaughn was the recipient of many honors from AWS, including District and Section Educator Awards, as well as an Image of Welding Award. He also assisted in the startup and was a member of Penn College’s Mu Xi Chapter of Phi Mu Delta national fraternity.
Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG — Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced recently that 104 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.
The ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 28 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Vincent R. Browning, of Dauphin County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Local graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
• Troop B, Washington: Stephen T. Schramm of Lycoming County, who received The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
• Troop F, Emporium: Oliver E. Barbour of Lycoming County; and Justin A. Winner of Northumberland County.
• Troop F, Milton: Levi M. Eck of Lycoming County; James Gutierrez of Berks County; and Matthew G. Mills Jr. of Clinton County.
• Troop F, Montoursville: Brian A. Moore of Clinton County.
• Troop N, Fern Ridge: John B. Van Buren of Columbia County.
