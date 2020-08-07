LEWISBURG — The preliminary hearing for a Milton woman suspected of a role in a drug death was continued Thursday.
Kelly M. Rice, 26, of Milton was rescheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 before Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg.
Papers were filed last week alleging that Rice and Brady C. Hall, 37, of Milton contributed to the death of a Lewisburg man by facilitating the sale of heroin. The filing indicated Cody Yearick of Lewisburg died Saturday, May 29 from an overdose of the substance which also allegedly contained fentanyl.
Rice faces five felony allegations including drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and related conspiracy counts.
Felony allegations were also filed against Hall, who is still at large.
Elsewhere, the man police alleged drove a vehicle past an East Buffalo Township residence as gunshots were fired at two other men waived allegations to Union County Court.
Formal arraignment for Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland was scheduled for a time to be determined on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Union County Court.
Allegations of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and other felonies were filed against Calzada. Bail was previously set at $150,000.
Calzada allegedly drove a green Subaru Forester XT in the evening of Monday, June 1 along the 1700-block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township when shots were fired, striking two men.
Daevon Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg and Jaheem Lewis, 18, of Lewisburg were injured. Bodden allegedly returned fire in the direction of the passing vehicle and was charged after an investigation.
Calzada was arrested the next day after an investigation by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Police allege that Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury was the shooter.
Gonzalez was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 before Rowe on seven felony counts apiece of attempted homicide and aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury. Related conspiracy counts and a felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure count were also filed.
