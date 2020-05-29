On a rainy day in June 2011, several thousand fans descended upon Watkins Glen International Raceway to watch NASCAR champion Tony Stewart take a spin in Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-powered Formula 1 car. Hamilton also took the wheel of Stewart’s stock car.
Approximately eight-years prior, another made-for-television ride swap occurred, with then Formula 1 driver Juan Montoya and NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swapping rides on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
I was a bit disappointed that Jimmie Johnson and Fernando Alonso’s 2018 ride swap was held behind closed doors in the Middle East. It took several days for images of Johnson wheeling a Formula 1 car to be made public.
I believe it’s high time for another high-profile, made-for-television, ride swap — or swaps — to occur.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans have not been able to physically attend automobile races since early March. While there’s hope fans may be permitted to attend big-league motorsports events in July, I’m not too certain that will be the case — other than in Wisconsin, where apparently anything goes.
However, once all the restrictions are lifted it would be a brilliant idea if several tracks were to host their own ride swap events as a way to say “thank you” to fans.
Granted, tracks are losing untold millions of dollars by holding events without fans. But it would be a nice gesture for several facilities to hold free admission ride swap events. The tracks could sell television rights to the events, as well as concessions and other items for fans to buy, in order to turn some profit.
In reality, the events would be a way for tracks to build rapport to hopefully encourage fans to once again start purchasing tickets.
The swaps I am proposing wouldn’t necessarily have to involve Formula 1 cars and drivers as it will be some time before extensive travel from abroad will be able to be successfully accomplished.
Although it would be fun to see Stewart-Haas NASCAR drivers Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe stepping behind the wheel of Kevin Magnussen and Roman Grosjean’s Haas-owned Formula 1 cars.
The easiest way for ride swaps to occur would be between NASCAR and IndyCar drivers. Roger Penske owns cars in both divisions. While Brad Keselowski has already privately tested a Penske IndyCar, it would be cool to see Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney wheel a Penske IndyCar at a high-profile event.
It would be equally as interesting to see Simon Pagenaud and Will Power step behind the wheel of one of Penske’s stock cars. Although considering Penske owns Chevrolets in IndyCar and Fords in NASCAR I’m not sure how the manufacturers would feel about such a ride swap.
Penske also owns sports cars, so his IMSA Acura team members could get in on the fun as well.
Chip Ganassi is another man who owns teams in both NASCAR and IndyCar competition. His NASCAR driver Kurt Busch once competed in the Indy 500, and it would be nice to see his longtime IndyCar driver Scott Dixon step behind the wheel of a stock car. Dixon and former Ganassi stock car driver Jamie McMurray previously traded rides, with McMurray driving an IndyCar on the road course in Birmingham, Ala., and Dixon testing a stock car at the Talladega Superspeedway.
I’m sure Ganassi’s developmental driver Ross Chastain would also have a lot of fun wheeling an IndyCar.
Given the extensive crossover in sponsors between various forms of motorsports, there are also multiple other possibilities that would make good ride swaps. The most popular potential “swappers” could be NAPA-backed drivers Chase Elliott and Alexander Rossi.
A ride swap held anywhere near Elliott’s home state of Georgia would certainly draw throngs of fans wanting to see “Awesome Bill’s” son wheel an IndyCar. And I believe Rossi is developing enough of a following that some fans would travel to see him step behind the wheel of a Hendrick Motorsports stock car, even if it was just for a test.
