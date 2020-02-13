LEWISBURG — The Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade announced Wednesday that its floats were being made available for sale or sponsorship.
Terry Burke, UC Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade Committee president, said the nonprofit organization faced high costs for float storage after this year’s parade.
People or groups storing and sponsoring floats would be given free access to the parade for the coming years as long as the spirit of the float continues to be represented prominently.
“Ideally we want to be able to keep these floats in the area,” Burke said. “A lot of work has gone into making them what they are. Unfortunately the cost of storing these has caused the committee to have to make a decision as to the feasibility of maintaining and storing them.”
Floats and sizes include:
• Covered wagon, 14 feet, 8 inches long by 6 feet wide and 9 feet tall, overall length with tongue, 27 feet. It has wooden wheels, is sturdy and can haul people at slow speeds. It is a rustic look with an all-wood base and is in good condition. It also has a drop-down tractor hitch.
• Christy Mathewson Gates, 16.5 long by 8 feet wide, 12 feet tall. The float is 22 feet long with tongue and a pintle hitch. Float is built on an old hay wagon, which is wooden with a metal axle. It is in good condition overall with good tires.
• Chef Boyardee, 12.5 feet long by 9 feet wide by 7 feet tall; 16.5 feet long with the tongue. It is on a metal trailer frame with metal axles. The trailer was hand built specifically for this float and is in good condition.
• Medal of Honor, 10 feet long by 5.5 feet wide. Overall length is 14 feet with long with tongue. The base of this is an airport luggage cart with a frame built overtop of it. Trailer is in good condition. Float is in fair condition. The trailer has a 2-inch ball hitch and new tires.
• Liberty Bell, 9 feet long by 4 feet wide and 14 foot overall length with tongue. This float is a drive, built of wood with metal wheels and axles. The trailer is in good condition and an be pulled by an ATV with sufficient horsepower.
• USS Constitution, 20 feet long by 9 feet wide and 14 feet high. With the 2-inch ball hitch it is 25 feet in length. The base is a boat trailer, without title, with framework overtop of it. The framework and axle has some rust.
• Vietnam Wall and Civil War floats are very large with exact specifications not currently available. The Korean War float is medium size with specifications not available.
• The Gold Star Family float is a large flatbed and can carry over 30 people.
For details, call 267-760-3332 or email Burke at wyomingburke@hotmail.com.
