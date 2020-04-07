MIFFLINBURG — Bag lunches will continue to be provided once per week to Mifflinburg Area School District students.
The district announced the single distribution would contain food for multiple days.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel posted on the district website that distribution would be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays near northwesterly entrance of Mifflinburg Area High School starting this week. The next distribution would be Wednesday, April 15 due to scheduled spring break days.
Lichtel noted that school buildings would remain closed to the public until further notice. Parent and student needs could still be addressed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling the school to make an appointment. Review and enrichment activities for all students would be ongoing.
Lichtel clarified dates listed as snow make-up days on the upcoming calendar in conjunction with the originally planned spring break.
“At this point, we are not planning to use these days as make-up days,” he wrote. “We will plan to honor these days as a spring break, and schools will not be able to accept calls or appointments during this break.”
Residents were reminded that the district website and individual school websites were subject to ongoing revision, including messages from building principals.
“I know there are still many things for us to problem-solve during this highly unusual time,” Lichtel added. “I appreciate your patience as we work to refine our continuity of learning programs.”
Other information posted on the district website included an announcement from a convenience store chain.
Sheetz announced launch of Kidz Meal Bagz, a free meal program for children in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide food at no cost to children and families in need. The program was introduced last week and included a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. Registration was required and could be done at any of 293 participating Sheetz locations.
Kidz Meal Bagz would be available through Thursday, April 16 when the company said the program would be evaluated based on community need. A list of participating locations could be found at www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals. Families will be offered one bag per child and meals will be available daily while supplies last.
It was also announced that households with children who were receiving free or reduced price meals at school before their school closed were eligible to receive cash benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The provision applied even if the household was not previously a SNAP recipient.
States were developing procedures to provide temporary SNAP benefits through Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. The SNAP website should be checked regularly for information on how to receive benefits. There was also information posted at www.dhs.pa.gov/Services/Assistance/Pages/SNAP.aspx.
Meantime, the district has posted and educational resources for students and families during the closure. They included resources for gifted support students K-8 in the classroom, resources for English learners, social emotional learning and mental health resources for the outbreak from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and others.
