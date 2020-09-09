TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School football team will take on Muncy in a game schedule for Friday evening at Warrior Run.
The game announcement was made late Wednesday evening on the Warrior Run Defender Football Facebook page.
It was announced on Tuesday that Warrior Run's scheduled opponent, the Loyalsock Lancers, had canceled its Friday evening game at Warrior Run.
According to a post on the Loyalsock Lancers Football Facebook page, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommended that all of the school’s football players and coaches be quarantined through Sept. 18. The post noted that the Loyalsock district is “actively responding to a probable case of COVID of a high school student.”
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said on Tuesday that Athletic Director Nate Butler was exploring options of other teams which Warrior Run could play on Friday.
