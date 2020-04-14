TURBOTVILLE — Although members of the Class of 2020 are expressing feelings of “shock” and “hurt” that they will not be returning to the halls of their high school to complete their senior year, two Warrior Run High School seniors are moving forward with a positive attitude about the situation at hand.
Senior Meredith Gardner said she was shocked when Gov. Tom Wolf announced school doors will not open for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, with students to complete their studies virtually.
“I am definitely, definitely very sad and a little heartbroken I don’t get to go back,” Gardner said. “It is very hard for all the seniors to not be able to finish out their senior year.”
Like Gardner, senior Elliott Kelchner said Wolf’s announcement was “definitely impactful.”
“I am involved in baseball, I’ve played varsity for the school,” Kelchner said. “To have your senior year of sports taken away, it definitely hurt a little bit.”
Kelchner has been playing baseball since he was 5.
“Junior year, that will be the last year, I guess,” he said. “We have a huge senior class playing baseball this year. With practices, it did look pretty good (for the team).”
The team was planning a spring trip to a camp in South Carolina, which was also cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We took this (same) trip when I was a sophomore,” Kelchner said. “I was super excited to go again.”
He noted that students spent a lot of time fundraising in order to cover the cost of the trip.
“We would go to Penn State games and worked the concession stands, we did a bingo, a whiffle ball tournament in the fall,” Kelchner said.
While the seniors like Kelchner will be missing out on their final year of varsity baseball, Gardner said she’s thankful the school’s musical was held just prior to the shutdown. Among multiple school activities she’s involved with, Gardner is president of the concert choir and drama club.
“My heart goes out to all the school districts that worked so hard to put together their musicals and they aren’t going to be able to hold them,” Gardner said.
She will be missing other events that won’t be able to be held at Warrior Run as the school year wraps up. Specifically, she pointed to the school’s Special Education Field Day, organized annually by Warrior Run students for special education students from throughout the region.
“The steering committee, which I am not a part of, starts at the very beginning of the school year, working to find sponsors... to set up the event,” Gardner said. “It was a lot of hard work that, sadly, is not going to come to fruition this year.
“Hopefully next year it will be bigger and better,” she added.
Gardner said she will also miss serving as a student accompanist, playing piano for the concert choir.
“That is something I really enjoyed,” she noted.
Both she and Kelchner said it’s “unnerving” not knowing what will happen with commencement.
“I know eventually it will all turn out for good, no matter what’s going to happen,” Gardner said. “Even though it may not feel like a normal senior year, it will feel, in some way, completed.”
Since switching to an online learning model, Kelchner has been staying in closer contact with his classmates.
“People have become more close knit during this time, which is strange because everybody is separated,” he said.
The students expressed thanks to Warrior Run teachers and administrators for their efforts leading the school through uncertain times.
“To have the teachers who are used to giving stuff face-to-face every day and change what they are doing to online, it’s been a big change for everybody,” Kelchner said. “It’s kind of cool seeing how you can learn online.”
“The school is handling it very well, every teacher, every administrator,” Gardner added. “The teachers have worked so hard to make everything so much more accessible for us... A lot of the technology we are using is new to the teachers and the students.”
The seniors are also aware they are living through a monumental time in world history.
“It’s definitely going to be something to remember,” Kelchner said. “It’s a very historic event, what’s going on. My government teacher keeps telling us to pay attention to the news. Years down the road, we will look back at what’s going on.”
Gardner plans to attend Messiah College in the fall, majoring in history education.
“One of the things I’m trying to look at is I’m living through a historical event,” she said. “While it is really hard for me to comprehend and accept, I am eventually going to teach a room full of students about something I lived through.”
Kelchner plans to major in aerospace engineering at Penn State University.
He hopes colleges and universities are able to hold class in brick-and-mortar buildings by the fall.
“If it carries over into the beginning of my freshman year, I don’t want to continue to do online schooling,” Kelchner said. “I am trying to stay optimistic.”
While they are adapting to online education, both Kelchner and Gardner said they miss being in the classroom.
“What we are missing most is not the big events, not prom, not graduation,” Gardner said. “It’s the everyday moments in the classroom with the teachers we love... That’s the biggest point that’s missing for us.”
