3OH!3 to perform at Lycoming College
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Campus Activities Board (CAB) has announced that 3OH!3 will headline the fall concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Keiper Recreation Center on the Lycoming College campus.
3OH!3 is an electronic-pop duo from Colorado, made up of Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte. While most concert-goers will recognize them for their hit “Don’t Trust Me,” which made it to No. 7 on the Billboard top 100, others will identify them as the duo whose song, “Starstruck,” featured Katy Perry. Known for getting crowds amp-ed up and on their feet, 3OH!3 has been a repeat performer on the Vans Warped Tour, playing at colleges across the nation.
The opening act will feature Flor, a relatively new indie pop-rock band from Oregon, consisting of Zach Grace, McKinley Kitts, Dylan Bauld, and Kyle Hill.
CAB offers one free ticket to each Lycoming student who has paid the student activity fee. This concert is funded by the Student Senate of Lycoming College.
Tickets can be purchased on campus at the Office of Student Engagement, in the Wertz Student Center; at www.lycoming.edu/concert; or by visiting Dairy Queen in South Williamsport.
Dirty Dozen Brass Band coming to Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
Presented by the Williamsport Community Concert Association, the band is described as “bold Louisiana brass... electrified with a high-octane, eclectic fusion of bebop jazz, funk, reggae and soul.”
For ticket information, visit www.caclive.com or call the box office at 570-326-2424.
Contra dance
LEWISBURG — The Countryside Contra Dancers will hold a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth Street, Lewisburg
Dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed.
Those attending should wear comfortable clothing and soft-soled, non-marking shoes.
Participants under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Williamsport Chamber Players to open season
WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Chamber Players will kick off its inaugural season Sunday at the Community Arts Center (CAC) in downtown Williamsport.
Sponsored by Lycoming College and directed by William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor of music at Lycoming College and department chair, the group brings together local musicians who share a passion for performing small ensemble and chamber music.
The first concert, “The Music of Poulenc,” will feature the works of Francis Poulenc, including “Sonata for horn, trumpet, and trombone,” and “Suite française.” The repertoire will also include “Aubade” for piano and 18 instruments, featuring pianist Gary Boerckel, Ph.D., professor emeritus of music at Lycoming College.
“This WCP series is intended to grow the classical music offerings in the community, as well as to provide an opportunity for area professional musicians to perform great music that is often neglected,” said Ciabattari. “The format of the concerts is designed to engage the audience more by bringing the action to the edge of the CAC stage and dropping a screen behind. We will project HD images of the performers close up during the concert so that the action can be experienced by the audience, as well as provide context for the music with short lectures given by members of the group.”
Future concerts for the series include “Glorious Serenades” on Jan. 29 at the CAC, “Transition Points: Instrumental Music for Two Voices” on Feb. 23 in Lycoming College’s Shangraw Performance Hall in the Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall, and “Sighs that Blow the Fire of Love: The Henry Purcell Primer” on Apr. 26 at the CAC.
All performances begin at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the CAC box office or on the CAC’s website.
Chorale to perform
SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will begin its 2019-2020 performance season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
Pre-performance talks by Dr. Gary Boerckel will be held at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Serenade to Music will be the theme for the concert, featuring music by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
As a result of auditions held in September, the chorale boasts over 90 singers, include seven scholarship singers from Bucknell, Susquehanna and Mansfield universities.
This concert will feature soprano Corrine Byrne and baritone Samuel McDonald.
Byrne is chair of vocal studies at Longy School of Music of Bard College and was previously an assistant professor of voice at Susquehanna University.
McDonald is currently an adjunct faculty member in voice at Montclair State University and is a former artist affiliate of voice at Bucknell University.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.svcmusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.
Elias center announces programming changes
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the Performing Arts, located at South Fifth Street and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg, has announced several schedule changes.
“Peter Pan” will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the play starting at 1.
The cost will be $10 for adults and free for children with a paid adult. The performance had been scheduled for Dec. 7.
An Elias Christmas program will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. The program replaces Christmas in the Parlor. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis food bank.
For more information, visit www.mifflinburgpa.com.
CWC to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-10, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10. The shows will be held at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets are available online at www.cwtheatre.org and at The Well Read Bookstore on the church campus.
Tickets will also be available in the foyer before each performance, unless they are sold out.
