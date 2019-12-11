LEWISBURG — The committee overseeing the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade recently announced a return to a two-day schedule of events.
At 5 p.m. Friday, June 26, the Weis Markets Block Party will get going at the Lewisburg Weis parking lot. At 7 p.m. at Wolfe Field, the Patriotic Show is planned with fireworks at 9:30 at Wolfe Field, with live entertainment at both sites and a 9:30 start for the fireworks. The parade itself steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 along Market Street near the GreenSpace Center to South Third Street and on to the President’s Grove at Bucknell University.
The schedule is similar to one which was in place for a number of years. It was returned to a two-day plan thanks to popular sentiment that it gave more people a chance to enjoy both the parade and the fireworks.
Terry Burke, committee president, also announced that Weis Markets will sponsor the fireworks. Their contribution of $13,000 will ensure a crowd-pleasing display.
“It is going to be awesome,” Burke said. “(In 2019) we aimed very high because it was the 25th anniversary, thinking that we were going to do it up and make it special. The fact that Weis is doing the same thing (in 2020) is just going to keep the momentum going.”
Supporters of the parade now have another option to do so.
Phyllis Marquette, secretary, announced that the parade was named a designated recipient for an Amazon donation program. Shoppers at www.smileamazon.com can access a login page which allows users to make a donation to the parade each time they shop. Users can select from the Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee and other nonprofits.
“Every time you make a purchase by logging in under the smile.amazon.com log in with our committee selected, Amazon donates 0.5% of your purchase to us, Marquette said. “This may not sound like a lot, but it adds up (with) every order and every person who does it.”
Visit www.unioncountyveterans4thofjuly.com for more information and a countdown clock indicating the days, hours, minutes and seconds before the 2020 parade steps off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.