A message of love and unity

MILTON — As Victoria Mathews waved a rainbow flag from a car which was traveling through Mifflinburg, she heard many different words directed toward her.
“I’m a straight woman in my 40s,” Mathews said. “Some of the names they were calling me, I wasn’t even sure what they were. I was really sad to see such a strong response of hatred.”
While hatred was present, she said it did not rule the day as a group she founded in January — The I Am Alliance — held the Mifflinburg Pride Event Sunday, July 26.
A similar event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the intersections of Routes 405 and 642, Milton.
Mathews, who has a background in youth ministry, started The I Am Alliance in January in order to support LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexed, Asexual and Allies) issues. In particular, supporting teenagers through the cause is of importance to Mathews.
While she was planning several events related to the cause, she said the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on those events.
Mathews said friends of her children who have identified as being LGBTQIA+ have come to her with concerns.
“When teenagers are going through this, it’s a terrifying thing,” she said. “They realize that, historically, it’s one of the most severe cases of rejection, from family, from friends, from social circles. It’s one of those things I don’t want them to have to walk through that experience alone.”
Eventually, Mathews would like to see The I Am Alliance develop safe houses for teens identifying as LGBTQIA+.
She said it can be a difficult time for families when teenagers come out as being LGBTQIA+.
“I’ve had several kids who stayed with us for several days from incidents like that,” Mathews said. “Some (parents) just don’t have the education on that issue, or they have religious prejudices against that issue, or they just don’t understand and it’s quite the shock.”
Although some of the plans for The I Am Alliance were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mathews said the opportunity for the effort to have a voice in the community came about after a Mifflinburg-area store put a sign at its entrance which those sympathetic to LGBTQIA+ issues found offensive.
Mathews started planning a pride event which she thought would consist of her and 15 friends holding signs in Mifflinburg. Quickly, hundreds expressed an interest in participating.
Over the last two weeks, Anne Coyne and Mary Collier have partnered with Mathews on The I Am Alliance’s administrative team.
Groups including The Green New Deal of Lewisburg, The Peace Keepers, the United Way, Central Pennsylvania Advocates for Justice and the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society partnered with The I Am Alliance in holding the pride event in Mifflinburg. If Not Us Then Who, a group from Milton, was also involved but will not be part of this weekend’s event in Milton.
In spite of attracting individuals filled with hatred, Mathews describes the Mifflinburg event as being “a beautiful success,” and she expects the same will be said after the Milton event.
“I was pleased with the number of people that came out (in Mifflinburg),” Mathews said. “I was pleased with the social distancing that we were able to maintain.”
Those attending the Milton event should wear masks, which will be provided in the event someone forgets to bring a mask. Social distancing will also be practiced.
Like in Mifflinburg, she expects some counter protestors may come to the Milton event.
“One of the most amazing moments from me in Mifflinburg, there was a gentlemen there for five hours,” Mathews said, adding that the man was holding a Confederate flag.
At one point, she stood next to him holding a rainbow flag. He asked her to connect him with the event organizer.
“He said 'I don’t hate the LGBTQIA,'” Mathews recalled. “He said ‘I did time because I saw a gay man being assaulted and I stepped in. He just said ‘I’m here because all lives matter.’”
Mathews shook hands with the man and thanked he and his children for coming out.
“As long as there’s no hatred, as long as you’re not trying to shut us down, you have the right to be heard as well,” she said.
Although members of the LGBTQIA+ community are angry about the way they’ve been treated, Mathews said it’s crucial for The I Am Alliance to spread a message of love.
“I believe that love is always what ultimately destroys hate and anger,” she said. “The one thing I do ask is that all attendees (at the Milton event), if they do bring signs, that it be signs of positivity, of love, of unity and acceptance.”
Mathews has been working with Milton Borough officials to plan the event, and will be having a Zoom meeting with Milton police this week.
“Milton has been so wonderful and supportive of this event,” Mathews said. “We’re very thankful for that.”
At the end of the day Saturday, she believes a powerful message will be shared in Milton.
“I would hope that Milton and the surrounding areas would see that we are a powerful voice and we are a voice of love,” Mathews said. “My hope is it will promote unity and understanding.”
Those planning to attend the Milton Pride Event are asked to sign up in advance via The I Am Alliance Facebook page. Once participants arrive on Saturday, they will be assigned an area to report to, where social distancing will be practiced.
