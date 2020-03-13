IUP students named Provost Scholars
INDIANA — Students from Northumberland and Union counties have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Local students named Provost Scholars include: Nicole J. Adams, Dalmatia; Rachel Lynn Boyer, Elysburg; Victoria E. Brubaker, Northumberland; Kaitlyn Alexa Carey, Northumberland; Tyler Avery Kerstetter, Sunbury; Gabriella Sue Scholl, Sunbury; Madison Leigh Machmer, Mifflinburg; Sierra Brynn Martin, Mifflinburg; and Olivia Renee Boop, Millmont.
Lycoming students recognized
INDIANA — Students from Lycoming County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Locals recognized as Provost Scholars include: Christine L. McFadden, Cogan Station; Paige E. Haight, Jersey Shore; Emma Catherine Frazier, Linden; Maranda F. Garwood, Muncy; and Sarah C. Burk, Williamsport.
Bloomsburg to hold Egg Hunt for Endometriosis
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will hold its 11th annual egg hunt for Endometriosis Saturday, March 21, in Kehr Union Ballroom.
The egg hunt will begin at 2 p.m. for children ages 7 to 12, 2:20 for newborns through 3 year olds, and 2:40 p.m. for children ages 4 to 6.
Building Operator Certification course planned
WILLIAMSPORT — The National Sustainable Structures Center of Pennsylvania College of Technology, the mid-Atlantic administrator of the Building Operator Certification, will be offering two BOC Level I courses.
The first course will begin March 24 at Penn State Great Valley in King of Prussia. The registration deadline for that course is March 20. The second course will be held at the Community College of Allegheny County-Boyce Campus in Pittsburgh. That course begins March 31, and the deadline to register is March 27.
Each course includes five in-person classes and two online sessions over 10 weeks. Course content includes energy-efficient operation of HVAC systems, efficient lighting fundamentals, indoor environmental quality and opportunities for low-cost operational improvement.
To register for BOC courses and to learn more about NSSC, visit www.pct.edu/nssc.
