LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner has made it a point to take a daily walk through some part of the borough.
Wagner said the walk is usually early in the afternoon and often with Kathryn Morris, former borough council president. They've observed that residents seem to be cooperating with social distancing and other suggestions to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis.
"It is so great to see people showing their best sides through this," Wagner said. "They are reaching out to others."
Wagner noted an every-other-day get together with friends via the Zoom platform as well as daily face time with her sister in-law. A Zoom gathering on Fridays with the rest of the family was also part of her week.
A recent conversation with Steve Beattie, emergency management coordinator, indicated things in the borough were going well under the current circumstances.
"Nobody likes this," Wagner said. "We don't want to be in this situation but I see families playing in their yards and kids with parents making the best use of this time."
Wagner said it was unclear when borough businesses would be open again, but it was a major concern.
"I'm extremely concerned about our small businesses in the borough," Wagner said. "They are amazing people and they work so hard. A lot of people have no incomes."
It is a tough go all the way around, Wagner added, noting that businesses have no money coming in for rent and landlords have obligations like taxes and utilities.
"I'm really proud of the way the borough is holding up," Wagner said. "Many times when Kathy and I are out walking, (Borough Manager) Bill Lowthert comes by and we have a chit chat with him."
Wagner noted that the borough staff was getting things done marvelously, as were the Buffalo Valley Regional Police under the current conditions.
