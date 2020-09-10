WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently awarded $277,550 in scholarships to 88 students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Eligibility and criteria vary by scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to students graduating from high schools in Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Loyalsock Township, Mifflin County, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Muncy, South Williamsport, Sullivan County, Warrior Run and Williamsport school districts, as well as St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Local recipients are include:
Lewisburg Area School District:
• Joshua Nicolls, Bronze Scholarship Fund, $655, Brigham Young University.
• Hanna Aboueid, Jennie Stackhouse Erdley Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,237, Brown University.
• Anna Batkowski, Mary Jo and Donald L. Ritzenthaler Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Duquesne University.
Montgomery Area School District:
• Jaelyn Woods, Carl and Lucille Jarrett Scholarship Fund, $5,000, East Carolina University.
• Brooke Bartlow, Christ Lutheran Church, Montgomery, Scholarship Fund, $4,660, Kutztown University.
• Breanna Segraves, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Lycoming College.
• Riley Fry, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Keystone College.
• Dylan Ring, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University.
• Breanna Segraves, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Lycoming College.
• Kade Showers, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Mansfield University.
• Kana Showers, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Mansfield University.
• Brooke Bartlow, Williamsport Chapter PA Guild of Craftsmen Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Kutztown University.
Warrior Run School District:
• Abigail Lapp, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Eastern University.
• Sarah Cotner, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, Messiah College.
