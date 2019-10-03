EAGLES MERE — The tee times are set for the start of the District 4 Golf Tournament, but the weather, well that’s another question.
A total of 18 male and female golfers from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run will descend upon Eagles Mere Country Club today for the the first round of the individual tournament as well as the team tournament.
Due to inclement weather forecasted for throughout the day, the start time has been pushed back to noon. But a final decision on whether any golf will be played today will be made early in the morning.
Last year, the boys Class 2A title was won by Wellsboro (322) while Lewisburg was sixth (382).
Individually, Warrior Run’s Elliott Kelchner finished 13th overall with an 86 to lead all area golfers. In addition, Lewisburg’s Sean Kelly was 16th (87) and Brett Herman was 50th (101).
Today, Elliott will tee off on hole No. 10 to begin the tournament while Kelly will start on hole 1B and Herman on hole No. 5.
Central Columbia’s Grant Gronka won the individual title a year ago with a 1-over-par 72.
For the girls, Lewisburg won last year’s team title over Warrior Run, 356-444.
Leading the Green Dragons this year is Ryleigh Faust, who finished second in 2018 with a 109, plus teammate Brynn Wagner was 4th with a 121.
The Defenders are led by Sienna Tompkins, who placed fifth a year ago with a 122.
Bloomsburg’s Morgan Sohosky won last year’s individual title with an 10-over-par 81. Sohosky has since graduated.
Faust and Tompkins will tee off in the same foursome at hole 15B.
If weather forces the cancellation of play today at Eagles Mere, first-round action will be moved to 10 a.m. Friday with the final round still scheduled to start at 10 a.m., Saturday.
Only the top six male finishers and top three female finishers, as well as the top team for boys and girls advance to the next step.
The team sub regional is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at Eagles Mere Country Club.
The PIAA regional individual championship will be held Monday, Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood.
District 4 Golf Tournamentat Eagles Mere Golf Club
Today’s first-round pairings (locals only)
Hole 1A:
Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg; Austin Outman, Cowanesque Valley; Will Orwig, East Juniata; Peyton Mussina, Montoursville. Hole 5: Brett Herman, Lewisburg; Conner Steffen, Midd-West; Hunter Valles, Central Columbia; Mavin James, Danville. Hole 7: Anthony Neuer, Milton; Brock Hamblin, Wellsboro; Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre; Andrew Oldt, Midd-West. Hole 15A: Ava Markunas, Lewisburg; Kaylin Foss, Mifflinburg; Kourtney Dunn, Towanda; Lauren Marks, Montoursville. Hole 16: Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg; Allyssa Williams, Warrior Run; Grace Shaible, Loyalsock; Skylar Smith, Cowanesque Valley. Hole 18: Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg; Kaelyn Watson, Warrior Run; Helena Watson, Milton; Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock.
Hole 1B: Sean Kelly, Lewisburg; Charlie Betz, Danville; Tanner Barth, East Juniata; Ty Morral, Wellsboro. Hole 6: Will Gronlund, Lewisburg; Dylan DeFazio, Selinsgrove; Zach Burkland, Central Columbia; Hunter Beward, Midd-West. Hole 10: Elliott Kelchner, Warrior Run; Curtis Craig, NP-Mansfield; Matt Turner, Central; Chad Blasius, Shikellamy. Hole 15B: Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg; Sienna Tompkins; Mia Patterson, Loyalsock; Molly Diehl, East Juniata. Hole 17: Jenaka Day, Milton; Lauren Watson, Warrior Run; Abby Suk, Milton; Cassie Gee, Loyalsock.
