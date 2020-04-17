ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities’ Community Roots tree program will open for orders for 2021 on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22.
The goal of this program is to give trees to county and municipal parks, environmentally focused groups and schools. In schools, Community Roots will be available to fourth graders, provided the school they attend is in the PPL service area and successfully applies for trees.
Including orders that will be delivered this spring and fall, Community Roots has distributed more than 80,000 free trees since it launched in fall 2017.
Trees are available in three types — bare-root seedlings, container seedlings and gallon container seedlings — and are given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested groups or schools can order trees online at pplcommunityroots.com. The ordering site also can be reached through PPL Electric’s environment web page, pplelectric.com/environment.
Those requesting trees are reminded to always plant the right tree in the right place, so it doesn’t interfere with overhead or underground utilities when it matures.
To help stay safe when planting, always call 811 at least three business days before planting so underground utilities can be marked.
