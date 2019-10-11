The 2019 sports car racing season wraps up this weekend as the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship contests its season finale in a 10-hour race being held on the 2.54-mile Road Atlanta road course in Braselton, Ga.
While the track has become known around the world in recent years for hosting the 10-hour endurance race, what many NASCAR fans may not realize is the track previously hosted two events for NASCAR’s number two division.
What’s now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series first raced at Road Atlanta on July 6, 1986, with Darrell Waltrip beating Terry Labonte and Dale Earnhardt to the finish line. The field was filled with big-name drivers, including Bill Elliott, Dale Jarrett and Davey Allison.
I recently found highlights of that race on YouTube, with it being noted on the broadcast the event was the first road race for NASCAR’s number two series.
The series returned to the track one year later, with Morgan Shepherd winning a race held Aug. 2, 1987. Other drivers in the field that day included Waltrip, Jarrett, Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin. Team owner Rick Hendrick finished 24th, one position ahead of Wallace.
With NASCAR’s France family taking over control of the track, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East raced at Road Atlanta on Oct. 18, 2013. Dylan Kwasniewski beat current NASCAR Cup series driver Daniel Suarez to the finish in that race. Other drivers in the field that day included Cole Custer, Matt Tifft and Brett Moffitt.
It’s interesting Saturday’s 10-hour race at Road Atlanta is being contested on the same weekend that NASCAR races in Talladega, Ala. The two tracks are separated by just under three hours driving time. I wonder if any fans will “do the double” and attend the IMSA race on Saturday and drive to Talladega for Sunday’s Cup series race? If I lived in the south, that would certainly be on my “must do” list.
Much like Road Atlanta, Talladega is also steeped in racing history. What most fascinates me about the track is that an unusual number of drivers claimed their first career victory at the track, in various divisions.
Many first-time winners either never won again or had their career plagued by bad lack. Legend has it the superspeedway is built on an Indian burial grounds, and those ghosts continue to haunt the track.
With second-year driver William Byron still in championship contention, I have a feeling this could be the weekend for him to notch his first-career victory, and in the process advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Fortunately for Byron, not all drivers who won their first race at Talladega failed to visit victory lane again. Hendrick Motorsports driver Brian Vickers won his first Cup race at Talladega on Oct. 8, 2006, by spinning teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. out of the lead on the last lap.
Vickers did claim two other victories, in Michigan and New Hampshire, but his time racing was cut short after being diagnosed with blood clots.
The most successful first-time Talladega winner has been Brad Keselowski.
As a part-time driver in 2009, Keselowski crashed Carl Edwards out of the lead on the last lap, sending Edwards’ car flying into the fence and leaving Keselowski to celebrate in victory lane. Keselowski, the 2012 series champion, has now become the driver to beat on superspeedways and is — along with his teammate Joey Logano — one of the favored drivers to win on Sunday.
