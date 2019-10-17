SUNBURY — Kellen Beck scored off an assist by Dylan Linn in the 20th minute of the second half to give Mifflinburg a 1-0 Heartland-I victory over Shikellamy Wednesday and end the season on a high note.
Mifflinburg (3-13-2 overall) led in both shots and corners, and the Wildcats got four saves from Ryder Maurer for the shutout.
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 0
at Shikellamy
Second half
Miff-Kellen Beck, assist Dylan Linn, 20:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 8-4; Corners: Mifflinburg, 7-4; Saves
: Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 4; Shikellamy, Bryce Keller, 7.
Warrior Run at
Milton (PPD)
MILTON — The HAC-II matchup between the Defenders and the host Black Panthers was postponed by rain. The contest will be made up at 4 p.m. Friday.
Field hockeyMifflinburg 5
Southern Columbia 2
CATAWISSA — Goals from five different players powered the Wildcats past the Tigers for the HAC-I victory.
Mara Shuck, Angela Reamer, Chloe Hanselman, Camryn Murray and Cami Finerghty all found the back of the cage for Mifflinburg (10-7 overall).
Hanselman also had an assist for the Wildcats, who led in penalty corners, 13-3, plus Jaden Keister and Bre Roush both had a save while sharing time in goal.
Mifflinburg ends its regular season today with a 5:30 p.m. game at Central Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.