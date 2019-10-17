Mara Shuck

Mifflinburg’s Mara Shuck, seen here during a game earlier this season, was one of five different goal scorers in the Wildcats’ 5-2 win over Southern Columbia on Wednesday.

 BY BRIAN HOLTZAPPLE/Standard-Journal file photo

SUNBURY — Kellen Beck scored off an assist by Dylan Linn in the 20th minute of the second half to give Mifflinburg a 1-0 Heartland-I victory over Shikellamy Wednesday and end the season on a high note.

Mifflinburg (3-13-2 overall) led in both shots and corners, and the Wildcats got four saves from Ryder Maurer for the shutout.

Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 0

at Shikellamy

Second half
Miff-Kellen Beck, assist Dylan Linn, 20:00.

Shots: Mifflinburg, 8-4; Corners: Mifflinburg, 7-4; Saves

: Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 4; Shikellamy, Bryce Keller, 7.

Warrior Run at

Milton (PPD)

MILTON — The HAC-II matchup between the Defenders and the host Black Panthers was postponed by rain. The contest will be made up at 4 p.m. Friday.

Field hockeyMifflinburg 5

Southern Columbia 2

CATAWISSA — Goals from five different players powered the Wildcats past the Tigers for the HAC-I victory.

Mara Shuck, Angela Reamer, Chloe Hanselman, Camryn Murray and Cami Finerghty all found the back of the cage for Mifflinburg (10-7 overall).

Hanselman also had an assist for the Wildcats, who led in penalty corners, 13-3, plus Jaden Keister and Bre Roush both had a save while sharing time in goal.

Mifflinburg ends its regular season today with a 5:30 p.m. game at Central Columbia.

