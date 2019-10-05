Purse bingo to feature $7,800 in prizes

McEWNSVILLE — A member of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library’s board of directors hopes 200 people turn out for a fundraiser which is quickly becoming a popular annual event.
Ann Derr is the coordinator for the library’s Extreme Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser. The second annual rendition of the fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, 188 White Deer Ave., Allenwood.
Doors for the bingo open at noon, with an early bird game at 12:45 p.m. and regular play starting at 1:15.
“We would like to have an attendance of 200,” Derr said. “That would be an increase over last year.”
One-hundred-fifty people attended the first edition of the fundraiser, held last year.
Advance tickets for the bingo are now on sale and can be purchased for $20 at the library, 20 Church St., McEwensville.
Tickets will be available at the door for $25 the day of the bingo.
Last year, Derr said the advance ticket sales were beneficial to the library for several reasons.
“It introduced a lot of new people to the library,” she said. “The had to come in to buy the tickets.”
Some of those buying tickets had never been to the library before and are now regular patrons, she added.
According to Derr, $7,800 in prizes will be available during the Oct. 20 fundraiser.
Twenty-four purses, designed by Kate Spade or Michael Kors, will be available during the event.
An early bird game will feature a Kate Spade purse prize valued at $329.
Raffle baskets from several businesses will be available during the event, including signed prizes by artist Ed Heck and poet Donna Marie Merritt.
Derr said funds raised through the event will help to offset the library’s operating expenses.
“Only through the generosity of the community are we able to generate much-needed funds to offset the funding deficit we, unfortunately, face each year due to limited government assistance,” she said.
“In many instances, libraries must compete for any available government funding,” Derr continued. “This is why fundraising has become a vital necessity.”
New library fundraisers are currently in the planning stages.
“We strive to make our fundraisers as fun and memorable as possible,” Derr said. “Stay tuned for new fundraisers which may surprise you.”
She noted that it takes one year to plan the purse bingo fundraiser.
“Not long after this event is over, we will start planning for next year,” she said. “You have to book the venue. This is a popular time of year for fundraising events.”
Prizes and other items for the bingo are purchased throughout the year, and sponsors for the event are sought.
The library is seeking donations of raffle basket items for the Oct. 20 event. Monetary donations to offset the purchase prices of prizes for the event are also needed.
Derr said the library is also accepting names of individuals interested in serving on its board of directors or as a member of the Friends of the Library.
For more information on donating or volunteering, call the library at 570-538-1381.
