WATSONTOWN — A nonprofit organization known for taking puppet programs to children and nursing homes in the community is among the numerous entities to be significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been tough in that all of our programs have been canceled since May, through August,” Donna Bridge, the founder and volunteer fundraising chair of Kingdom Kidz, said. “All of our fundraisers have been canceled.”
She estimates the nonprofit has missed out on $16,000 in revenue from canceled programs and fundraisers.
“Our monthly bills are $5,000,” Bridge said. “We have gas, heat, all the utilities (for our building), all the insurances.”
Between building, vehicle and insurance to cover team members performing programs, Bridge said the organization carries policies from four different providers.
“Everything came to a screeching stop (in March),” Bridge said. “We knew that God was in control, that he was to help us get through it.”
Through individual contributions to the organization, Bridge said all of Kingdom Kidz’ bills to date are paid. However, the organization must brace for its upcoming regular expenses.
While the pandemic has shut down all of the organization’s programs and fundraisers, Kingdom Kidz has taken to the worldwide web in order to continue its mission.
The organization presents a puppet program at 7 p.m. daily on its Facebook page.
“We have those all recorded, through the second week of August,” Bridge said, of the online programs.
In order to use certain music in its online broadcasts, Kingdom Kidz needed to purchase additional licenses. The organization now holds three licenses in order to present programs.
The three, according to Bridge, cost a combined $500.
“We decided God will provide,” she said. “At the end of every (virtual) program, we put out a plea (for donations).”
She credits the funds the organization has received thus far to sustain its operations to those online pleas.
To help boost its funds, and to raise money to further renovations of the sanctuary area of the former church building now owned by Kingdom Kidz, an online fundraiser will be held.
The fundraiser will be held starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, on the Kingdom Kidz Facebook page.
The event will feature approximately 45 minutes of music from Crossfyre, a local contemporary Christian musical group. Following the music, Kingdom Kidz will present an approximately 30-minute puppet performance.
“During that time, we are going to have our phone lines up,” Bridge said. “We will have volunteers to man them.”
The volunteers will be taking donations from those who call in to contribute to Kingdom Kidz.
The money contributed through the fundraiser will be used to pay monthly bills and for upgrades to the organization’s facility.
Recently, Bridge said Kingdom Kidz received a $14,290 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
With those funds, the organization purchased and installed a new sound system in the former sanctuary area of the building.
However, when Kingdom Kidz applied for the money, Bridge specified that the organization would be making an additional $20,000 in upgrades to the facility.
The nonprofit hopes to raise the funds necessary to install lighting and audio/visual equipment in the area.
“We want to have a state-of-the-art creative arts center,” Bridge said. “Because we cannot go out (to present programs) as much as we did, we are looking for this (building) to be our primary focus now.”
In addition to the Aug. 9 fundraiser, Bridge said donations to Kingdom Kidz can be made through the Network For Good.
One-time contributions can be made, or donors can sign up to become monthly contributors through a program known as Miss Curley’s Right Hand Club.
Through the program, Bridge said a minimum $15 per month can automatically be charged to someone’s credit card.
While the program just started, Bridge said five donors are currently giving a total of $135 per month to Kingdom Kidz.
Donations to support Kingdom Kidz can be made by visiting https://hiskingdomkidz.networkforgood.com/projects/90511-2020-giving.
