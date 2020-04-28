HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed as of that there are 1,214 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 43,264.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Locally, the case count changed only slightly. Northumberland County cases were up to 92, Lycoming 58, Montour 47 and Snyder and Union, 33 each. Columbia County remains the hardest hit with 279 cases. It's the only county to report another death. It is up to eight deaths thus far.
Today, the state is reporting 1,716 deaths in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are 165,824 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19, and 920 cases among employees, for a total of 8,280 at 452 distinct facilities in 41 counties. Of total deaths, 1,089 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
