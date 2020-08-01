WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University welcomes Makenzie Psarakis, of Montgomery, as a member of its Honors Program's newest class.
Psarakis, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, is one of 40 students who are joining the program in the 2020-2021 academic year. Psarakis is a pharmacy major in the university's first-year class and is the recipient of a Trustee Scholarship.
