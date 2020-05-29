Child recovering from inflammatory syndrome

DANVILLE — A patient diagnosed with pediatric inflammatory syndrome one week ago is recovering from the virus, according to Geisinger Health System President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
Ryu confirmed one week ago that the health system was treating its first case of the syndrome, which occurs in children who test positive for coronavirus.
During a weekly press briefing held Friday, Ryu said the child has been released from the intensive care unit to a regular-care room for continued monitoring.
"The good news here is, this is still relatively rare," Ryu said, of the pediatric syndrome. "Generally speaking, the outcomes have been OK."
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryu said 23,000 people have been tested through the Geisinger Health System. Of those, 15% have tested positive. Of those who have tested positive, 18% have been hospitalized.
"As of (Friday) morning, so we have very updated numbers, we have 47 (COVID-19) patients who are still admitted inside our hospitals, across our various campuses," Ryu said. "That is the lowest number we have had since the very early portion of April."
As area counties move from the yellow to green phase of virus recovery, Ryu said it's important to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines in order to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
"We are not in the clear," he said. "We have to avoid large crowd, we have to continue to do the masking."
