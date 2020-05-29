Child recovering from inflammatory syndrome

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.