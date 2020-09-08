WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a Society Program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Jill Thomas will be speaking on her family’s business, the Sturgis Pretzel Company.
Thomas has written "Twisted: Mindful Pretzel Consumption," her recollections of the company. She is the great-great-granddaughter of the founder and will discuss her family's role in the development of the first commercial pretzel bakery in America.
In addition, she has published numerous Bible study booklets and several books. "The Day My Son Fell from the Sky" is a memoir of her son’s aircraft.
Her latest book is "Risking It All: One Woman’s Adventure Giving Away Her Income," a one-year journal of her attempt to make a small difference in the world.
Lecture attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
For further information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
