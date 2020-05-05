LEWISBURG — Customers arriving at Lewisburg’s Champion Shoe Sales and Repair will not only find a renovated location but also a companion store around the corner.
Gina Giunta Fick, owner, said the original Champion Shoe on Hazel Tree Alley was spruced up during the shutdown. A new venture, Champion In Motion on St. John Street, will also open its doors again starting Friday.
The new configuration of the original store will make it easier to maintain healthy social distance.
“We have more floor room,” Giunta Fick said. “We will have discs on the floor that will show the six feet of social distancing that is accepted. We will have plexiglass at both our counters and we will have sanitizing stations at our entrance.”
The staff will be masked and they will require customers to enter wearing masks. Fitting people, ordinarily an activity which is done within six feet, will be at the discretion of the customer.
Champion in Motion, an all-new athletic footwear and apparel store, was open for a total of one week before the shutdown came. Its entrance is around the corner from the entrance of the original Champion Shoe.
Giunta Fick noted that Champion in Motion will be managed by Jo Hurst. The location will feature technically advanced running and fitness footwear as well as stylish apparel made from advanced fabrics.
Support from the public for the mainstay of local business was gratifying during the shutdown. But Giunta Fick and her managers were eager to see things up and running.
