Health care professional to front-line workers: 'Follow your passion'

MILTON — It's crucial for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to take care of themselves, and to continue to reflect on why they entered the field, according to an industry professional.
Kimberly Delbo joined with Angela Hummel in February 2019 to found Radiant and Resilient Leadership LLC, which is based in Central Pennsylvania and provides organizational and leadership development services to the health care industry.
Delbo has 15 years of experience in professional nursing practice, academia and research.
She is a doctoral candidate at Liberty University, where she is studying health care transformation, leadership and nursing education.
Delbo said her heart goes out to everyone on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those who have been working at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) the week confirmed that 21 residents of the Milton center have died of COVID-19.
According to the DOH, 95 center residents have tested positive for the virus, along with 55 staff members.
"I can't imagine what that facility is going through," Delbo said. "My heart goes out to them. It could be any facility on any given day."
She noted that workers at long-term care facilities tend to bond with the residents as they care for them on a daily basis.
"They become like family members to the staff," Delbo said. "(Long-term care workers) are the true warriors during this COVID pandemic. This trauma they are facing can have a profound impact on their overall health and well being."
She said those considering a career in health care should not be discouraged by hearing hardships front-line health workers are dealing with in the midst of the pandemic.
"What I would say to anybody pursuing a health care career, follow your passion," Delbo said. "You can make a difference."
She noted that the current pandemic "is not necessarily" what health care workers are going to be facing for years to come.
"I've been a nurse for over 15 years," Delbo said. "Despite the pandemic, I love my profession, I love what I do. I would encourage someone considering (a health care career) to recognize you can still make a difference."
She has similar advice to health care workers who may be struggling through the pandemic and questioning why they entered the field.
"Reflect on your purpose, reflect on your why," Delbo said. "Why did you become a nurse or health care professional? Don't ever forget that why. That will propel you into the future, no matter how tough the situation may be.
"My personal why is to care for others and make a difference," she added. "I remind myself of that every day."
She said there are numerous resources available to help health care workers maintain their physical and mental health.
"It could be really difficult on health care workers, with the pandemic across the globe," Delbo said. "Surveys are showing this really is a form of post-traumatic stress when they are dealing with so much death at one time."
Before the pandemic hit, she said statistics indicated 50% of health care workers were experiencing burnout.
She listed several resources available for health care workers, including an app called Nurses Together, launched by the American Nurses Foundation.
"This allows nurses to connect through a nurse-to-nurse video call," Delbo said, adding the nurses can talk about wellness and self-care.
Similarly, the Happy app provides an opportunity for health care workers to have one-on-one conversations with individuals in the field who will offer support.
"As nurses and as health care professionals, we're really good at taking care of other people," Delbo said. "We're not always good at taking care of ourselves."
She also noted the Moodfit Mobile App supports the overall wellness of nurses by allowing them to set personal goals related to exercise, sleep, nutrition and mindfulness.
"Nurses are more unhealthy than the aggregate population," Delbo said. "We sleep less, we are more likely to smoke, we are more likely to be obese."
She said this is due to the selflessness of health care workers, who are focused on taking care of others.
"We have to be careful and cautious, to make sure we're taking care of ourselves," Delbo said.
Health care workers interested in more information about health and wellness resources available for the workers can contact Delbo at kdelbo@rnrleadership.com.
