MILTON — The Borough of Milton will be receiving a $697,659 Local Access Road Grant which will allow it to carry out a reconstruction project along Marsh Road.
The office of Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced the funding Friday afternoon.
Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said the grant represents the final piece of funding the borough needed to carry out the reconstruction project along Marsh Road in the Milton Industrial Park.
At the October council meeting, Novinger said the borough learned it will be receiving a second $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grant to assist with the project.
Chuck Beck, the retired borough manager who now serves as a consultant for the borough, previously said the project is expected to cost $2.7 million.
According to Beck, Marsh Road was once a through Road, running from Housels Run Road to South Industrial Park Road. A number of years ago, the borough closed off a portion of the road so the two roads are no longer connected.
By making Marsh Road a through road, Beck said truck traffic on Housels Run Road will be alleviated.
It was noted in Keller’s release that the congressman wrote a letter in December to Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas in support of the project.
“I thank the Appalachian Regional Commission for awarding this Local Access Road Grant to the Borough of Milton for this important project that will bring welcomed investment and business expansion to the Milton area,” Keller said.
Novinger did not have a timetable on when the project may be completed, but said engineering work has already started.
“It’s a shovel-ready project,” she said. “We could do (requests for proposals from contractors) pretty quickly.”
