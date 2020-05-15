TURBOTVILLE — State Police At Milton are investigating an alleged burglary at the Great Value, Turbotville, which resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in losses and/or damages.
Troopers said the incident took place between 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the store, located at 4680 Route 54, Turbotville.
The store was broken into and an undisclosed amount of money was taken along with damage reported to a long list of items ranging from a broom to lottery machines and cash registers.
Troopers said two computer monitors valued at $150 were stolen. Damaged items included a lottery ticket machine valued at $150, a self-maintained ATM valued at $3,500, two lottery machines valued at $2,000, a broom valued at $5, a black air conditioning unit valued at $1,000, a cash register server and accessories valued at $31,077.20 and a gray cash register and system valued at $100.
