WILLIAMSPORT — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the Lycoming College Senior Art show has been displayed in an online format this year.
This digital exhibition features the thesis works of Lycoming College graduating senior art students. The art gallery is available to be viewed at https://www.lycoming.edu/art/senior-show/20/.
The Lycoming College Juried Senior Show is the culmination of thesis projects for all seniors with a major in studio art. All studio art majors are required to produce a cohesive body of professional thesis work and must be chosen by an outside juror to exhibit in the Senior Show in order to graduate. The juror for this year’s thesis exhibition was originally planned to be Eva Frosch, the owner of Frosch and Portmann, a gallery located on the Lower East Side of New York City. However, a few days before her scheduled arrival, the nation went on lockdown due to COVID-19, and Frosch was unable to fill the role.
The 2020 Senior Art Show features works from the following: Ariana Breen, Silver Spring, Md.; Jordan Lynn, Ralston; Ashley Nelson, South Williamsport; Hope Nemceff, Phoenixville; Jessalyn Smit, East Windsor, Conn.; Jessica Wyse, Succasunna, N.J.; and Xiyue Yang, Beijing, China.
