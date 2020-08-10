MILTON — The Milton Area School District Board of Directors will be discussing, and possibly acting on, the district’s reopening plan during a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, to be held via Zoom.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan issued a press release late Monday afternoon, Aug. 10, stating the district “must consider the safety and well being of every student, teacher, and staff member” in crafting its reopening plan. The first scheduled day of school for students is Thursday, Aug. 20, with in-person learning currently scheduled to be offered, with options for real-time learning and cyber classes also being offered.
“While we receive recommendations from the Departments of Health and Education, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf has ultimately given each school district the authority to make the best decision for each of its communities,” the release said. “Based on the information received this morning, the administration and the Board of Directors will discuss and move towards a ‘reopening’ decision at the monthly board meeting.”
The release noted an announcement made at 10:30 a.m. Monday in which the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education released data “showing a substantial rate of community spread in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Union County.”
According to the Department of Health, the release said 67 more confirmed cases were reported in the last seven days, bringing Union County’s incidence rate to “Substantial.”
Substantial Community Transmission, as defined by the state, is above the community transmission level that the Department of Education recommends for face-to-face learning.
“State Health and Education officials are recommending all students in Union County learn virtually until a time that the percentage of COVID-19 cases reduces to a safer level, specifically moderate or low community transmission levels,” the release said.
The Milton Area School District draws students from portions of both Union and Northumberland counties.
According to the district’s release, 25 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northumberland County in the last seven days. The state indicates this as “Moderate Community Transmission.”
According to the Departments of Health and Education, the district release said Northumberland County schools would be best suited for either hybrid- earning with partial in-person classes and partial online, or full remote learning, based on the recent data.
The Departments of Health and Education both recommend that schools only consider changing their educational modes after two consecutive weeks at the same “low, moderate, substantial” categories, the releases aid.
The sharp increase in Union County has largely been attributed to a COVID-19 outbreak at USP Lewisburg. In Northumberland County, the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was reporting as of Monday, Aug. 10, that 57 residents at its facility had been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.