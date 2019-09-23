MILTON — A program which has been growing for more than a decade will be receiving a $10,000 boost from the Degenstein Foundation.
Amanda Craig, president of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) board of directors, announced during a brunch held prior to Saturday’s Milton Harvest Festival Parade that the organization’s Jungle Teen Center program has been granted the $10,000 from the foundation.
“It’s to refurbish the teen center,” George Venios, TIME executive director, said following the announcement.
The center is located in the basement of the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street. The funds will be used to replace games used in the center and to refurbish the snack bar area.
The brunch also served as a celebration marking the success of Chef’s Garden Park.
The park was unveiled in May as TIME accepted a $25,000 grant from the Conagra Brans Foundation to enhance programming being offered through the Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery, located on the second floor of the Moose.
The garden park featured 10 raised-bed gardens in which tomatoes and other crops were grown throughout the summer under the care of TIME gardener Richard Tom Gold.
“I have so much admiration for (Gold) and all he has done,” Craig said, during the brunch.
Vegetables harvested from the garden will be incorporated into healthy classes to be offered at Chef’s Place focusing on topics such as food preservation, meal planning and promoting healthy lifestyles.
It was noted during the presentation that the raised-bed gardens were built by Milton Area High School Building Trades students.
Venios said the students also assisted with the construction of the TIME float, which featured the vegetables grown in Chef’s Garden Park.
Craig also announced on Saturday that TIME will be launching the Milton MakerSpace Program.
The program will feature culinary arts programs at Chef’s Place, Industrial Arts programming at the Miltonian Building, art and design classes at the Jungle Teen Center, and programs focusing on music, gaming and technology.
Venios said an additional announcement featuring more details on the Milton MakerSpace Program will be held in early 2020.
During her announcement, Craig thanked the entities which have continued to offer significant support to the Jungle Teen Center and Chef’s Place, including the Conagra Brands Foundation, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Penn State Extension, the Degenstein Foundation and Bucknell University.
Following the announcement, Craig said she’s pleased with the growth the organization’s teen programming has been experiencing.
“It’s a testament to how Milton is coming alive,” Craig said. “Now we’re going to be a hub for innovation and design.”
She added that it speaks volumes for the community that entities from outside of Milton are supporting TIME programming.
For more information on TIME, visit www.VisitMiltonPA.org.
