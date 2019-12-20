SELINSGROVE – Romaine lettuce was virtually removed from local grocery coolers just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Not only were the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisories familiar, the reasons had also been heard before. Suspected E. coli bacteria, a toxic variety, had again somehow made its way onto the produce and had the potential of making people who’d eaten it ill.
Fatalities were not unknown amid previous recalls, though there were none reported last month.
Romaine is back on grocery shelves, but some are recommending caution as no singular source or trail of bacteria has emerged.
Jackie Hawkins, BrightFarms senior manager of food safety, said checking the source of produce planned for the holiday dinner table or any other is thus wise. Packaging of lettuce or salad material should contain the city and state of origin.
“It is typically on the packaging in very small letters,” said Hawkins. “Typically it is where you find the ‘best by’ date.”
The date after which produce may not be at its best was also worth keeping note of.
“If you can’t locate the ‘best by’ date, you don’t want to purchase it,” she added. “In the event of a recall or an advisory, you won’t be able to find (the) lot number without that.”
Recalls of Romaine had been announced about one year before and retailers were glad to take it back for cash or store credit. There was a similar recall of fresh spinach in 2007.
While no single source of E. coli has been identified, Hawkins said the Salinas Valley (Calif.) and Yuma (Ariz.) regions were suspect.
“The lettuce grown in these huge fields is vulnerable to pathogens such as E. coli,” said Hawkins who cited animal waste from birds and other intruders in fields.
Irrigation water was also potentially problematic as it could carry pathogens from either wild animals or nearby factory cattle operations. Hawkins suggested that hydroponic lettuce, grown indoors using potable drinking water, may prove to be a plus.
“Lettuce from an indoor growing environment is protected from animals (or) weather elements,” Hawkins said. “And it is grown without soil or manure.”
Hawkins noted that BrightFarms lettuce, locally produced, was delivered to stores without intermediaries.
Ground was broken in May for a BrightFarms growing facility near Selinsgrove. It will be a year-round operation, Hawkins said, and would produce lettuce for retail sale at Giant Food Stores throughout the commonwealth. It was expected to be growing lettuce some time in January.
