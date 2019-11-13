Children’s museum receives grant
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has received a grant from Vroom to create opportunities for fun and learning in the most unanticipated spaces.
LCM’s newly added Vroom Tips do more than just offer caregivers tools for fun and easy ways to add learning and promote bonding in unexpected places. They share the science behind each tip so caregivers can see how these small moments can make a big difference in their children’s lives.
“Boosting children’s learning doesn’t require more time, money, or stuff. It is about making little changes in how we use our time with our children to have a big impact on their growing brains.” said Marian Marchiori, LCM director.
‘Harvey’ to be staged in Milton
MILTON — The Milton Area High School fall play, “Harvey” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. Doors open at 6:30.
Tickets cost $5 and will be available for purchase at the door.
Museum to host Quizzo competition
WILLIAMSPORT — Quizzo at the Taber will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Jon Mackey, who regularly poses questions to guests of local eateries, will challenge folks who attend the Historical Society Quizzo. The cost will be $10 per person. Teams of up to six people may compete. The top scoring team will receive a cash prize. There will be consolation prizes for other top-scoring teams.
Beer and wine will be available, and soda and other refreshments will be offered throughout the night. Riepstine’s Pub is one of the sponsors for the evening.
Quizzo at the Taber will serve as a fundraiser for the Historical Society.
For any additional information, call 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
