SELINSGROVE — A series which boats a roster of past champions that includes legendary racers AJ Foyt, Al Unser, Mario Andretti, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart will make its debut this weekend at the Selinsgrove Speedway.
The Snyder County dirt track will host its inaugural USAC Silver Crown race, the Bill Holland Classic 74th Anniversary Race. Gates for the event open at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.
The race will start at 7 p.m. and pay $8,000 to win.
Steve Inch, the track’s general manager, said this will mark just the second time in the track’s 74-year history that a race sanctioned by USAC will be held at the facility.
A USAC Sprint Car race, won by Mitch Smith of Linglestown, was held at the Selinsgrove Speedway on July 17, 1971. The USAC Silver Crown series has never raced at Selinsgrove.
“We’ve been looking at opportunities to bring USAC back to the speedway for a number of years now,” Inch said. “We didn’t expect it to happen until next year, for the (speedway’s) 75th anniversary.”
Working with Levi Jones, USAC managing director, Inch learned Aug. 9 was available to host the series. With the subsequent onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday’s event will be the first Silver Crown race to be contested this year.
The race will be 74 laps in length, paying tribute to this year marking the 74th anniversary of Bill Holland winning the first race held at Selinsgrove Speedway.
“In my 30-plus years of being involved at Selinsgrove, I have wanted to do a program in honor of Bill Holland,” Inch said. “I right away wanted to name this the Bill Holland Classic. I thought it would be the perfect connection with Bill’s history.
“Three years after he won here, he won the Indianapolis 500.”
Recently, USAC driver Mike Haggenbottom tested his Silver Crown car at the Selinsgrove Speedway.
“He was getting around (the track) pretty good,” Inch said. “Obviously (the cars are) wingless.”
In 2019, he said several USAC drivers who were traveling to a race in New York stopped by the Selinsgrove Speedway to check out the track.
“They looked at the place and their reaction was ‘this track looks like it would be perfect for a Silver Crown race,’” Inch recalled. “Selinsgrove has big sweeping turns... The layout of the track and the size of it are going to be very conducive (to good racing).”
In working with USAC officials, Inch said he was told to simply make sure the track’s surface is prepared like it would be for any other race weekend.
“The smoother you keep it, the better,” Inch said, of the track surface. “You want the track to wide out so we can get more than one groove of racing going.”
Entrants in Sunday’s race are expected to include past Silver Crown champions Chris Windom and Kody Swanson, USAC Sprint Car champion Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, CJ Leary, Justin Grant, Shane Cottle, Dallas Hewitt and Matt Westfall.
According to Inch, Bacon and driver Kevin Thomas Jr. plan to enter both the Silver Crown race and a USAC East 360 Wingless Sprint Series race, which will also be contested Sunday evening at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Inch said fans who attend Sunday’s event will be requested to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines — including masking and social distancing — to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“The question we’ve gotten from a lot of fans is, do we have room here to social distance,” Inch said. “Since moving the pit area outside the race track, we have a huge infield area. Anybody who doesn’t feel comfortable sitting in the stands can take lawn chairs in our infield, they can spread out.”
Inch is hopeful a USAC race at the Selinsgrove Speedway will become an annual tradition.
According to a press release issued by the Speedway, Holland won the track’s inaugural race on July 20, 1946.
“Holland began his illustrious racing career in his mid 20s in 1932 and before he retired in 1959, he had accumulated 53 sprint car wins across the East and Midwest while competing with AAA as well as in unsanctioned events,” the release said. “Holland was the 1941 AAA East champion and took second in the national AAA title fight in 1947.”
In addition to winning the 1949 Indianapolis 500, Holland finished second in that race in 1947, 1948 and 1950.
According to the release, Holland was from Philadelphia, the son of a major league baseball player. Proficient in roller and ice skating, Holland tried out for the 1932 winter Olympics.
“Late in his racing career as well as afterward, Holland owned and operated a number of roller skating rinks from Connecticut to Arizona before succumbing to Alzheimer’s Disease in 1984,” the release said.
In addition to Sunday’s race at the Selinsgrove Speedway, the 2020 USAC Silver Crown schedule includes: Aug. 15, Salem, Ind.; Aug. 21, Local Oil Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind.; Sept. 6, DuQuoin, Ill.; Sept. 26, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio; and Oct. 4, Toledo, Ohio.
