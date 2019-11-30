WILLIAMSPORT — Maestro Albert J. Nacinovich, head director of The Repasz Band, has announced his retirement, which will become effective at the conclusion of The Repasz Band’s Winter Holiday Concert on Dec. 10.
This will mark the conclusion of a 47-year tenure wielding the Repasz Band baton, the longest such reign in the band’s 188-year history. This represents just short of 3,000 rehearsals, annual concerts, summer concerts, parades, and special events, all of which have been meticulously prepared, and as smoothly and excellently executed as the skills of the membership and circumstance allowed.
Among the events which the band took part in under his leadership were a celebratory concert performed in honor and celebration of The Repasz Band’s 150th anniversary in 1981. This concert took place on the lawn of The White House in Washington, D.C. In 1997, The Repasz Band performed at the centennial re-dedication of Ulysses S. Grant’s tomb in New York City. The Repasz Band had performed at the original dedication in 1897.
In 2015, the band played at the 150th anniversary ceremonies marking the surrender of General Robert E. Lee to General U. S. Grant at the McClean house in Appomattox Court House, Virginia.
Also during Nacinovich’s tenure, the band earned the John Philip Sousa Foundation’s Sudler Silver Scroll Historic Community Band Award in 2003 for excellence in musicianship and its historic importance and impact with respect to the present day community band effort. On Aug. 1, 2017, at Brandon Park in Williamsport, the band played on under Nacinovich’s baton as its own permanent historical marker was unveiled and dedicated as a part of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Historical Marker Program.
