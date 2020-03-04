LEWISBURG — Spring break travel plans for two Bucknell University groups were recently changed out of caution over novel coronoavirus (COVID-19).
“As the global spread of coronavirus continues to escalate, the Bucknell working group devoted to coronavirus planning has closely examined the potential health risks related to university-sponsored international travel during spring break,” stated an email by Mike Ferlazzo, university spokesman. “Based on consultation with medical professionals and the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the university has decided to cancel the planned student trips to the Dominican Republic and Iceland.”
The decision included cancelation of a service-learning trip by BACES, a student-led group, to do sustainable work and make meaningful connections in the Dominican Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.